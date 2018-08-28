Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

The Caister group which could be the answer to your pooch problems

PUBLISHED: 16:36 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 18 January 2019

Caister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Caister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

For most dog owners, walking their canine friends along the Norfolk coast is a therapeutic experience.

Caister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCaister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

But for owners of ‘reactive’ dogs, it can be a very daunting one.

Reactive dogs are either scared of other dogs or people and often become aggressive as a result of coming into contact with them.

But now a dog walking group in Caister has been set up to help canine lovers train their reactive dogs and give them the confidence to go out by themselves.

Caister dog walkers, set up by Christine Layton, not only helps anxious owners cope with their over-excitable furry friends but also provides people who feel isolated with the opportunity to walk their dogs in a group.

Caister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCaister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mrs Layton said the group supports a variety of people.

“Whatever people feel they want to get out of the session is completely up to them,” she said.

“From building confidence to walk their dog on their own to simply getting to know the area better, we are open to everyone.”

The walk takes place every Friday at 9.45am from Caister lifeboat station.

Caister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCaister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mrs Layton asks everyone to donate £1 which then goes to a charity of the group’s choice.

Last year they raised £1,300 and have already raised the first £100 of this year.

Colin Willavize, 59, from Caister has been to six sessions with his reactive Rottweiler, Ralphy.

He has described the change he has seen in his eight-year-old dog as phenomenal.

Caister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCaister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“I could not take Ralphy to the beach because it was too busy.

“Anytime he would see another dog he would get on his two back legs and become really aggressive. It was quite frightening.

“Now with the help of Christine he has learnt to be more calm and I can walk him with other dogs.

“I really cannot thank her enough. She is fantastic.”

Caister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCaister Dog Walkers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mrs Layton, who has had a love of dogs from a young age, said the key to training them is to slowly make them feel comfortable around other dogs while knowing what their limit is.

She said: “To see some of the transformations has been brilliant.

“Knowing I can make a difference in some way is a great feeling.”

Eileen Bodemead, 66, who lives on her own said she started coming on the walks to meet new people.

She now goes on walks with some of the members outside of their usual Friday morning session.

Most Read

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I thought it would blow up’ - Man who pulled Prince Philip out of wreckage describes rescuing baby from smoke-filled car

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Nine-month-old baby boy involved in Prince Philip crash

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘His leg was stuck under the steering wheel’: How my hero grandad rescued Prince Philip, says Queenie, 9

Glen Watson, 58, helped to pull Prince Philip out of his car after the crash in Sandringham, with his granddaughter Queenie Powell, 9. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘I thought it would blow up’ - Man who pulled Prince Philip out of wreckage describes rescuing baby from smoke-filled car

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip receives new Land Rover less than 24 hours after crash

A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography.

‘Cliff edge’ warning as Norfolk County Council’s budget black hole widens to £70m

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists