'Our summer is ruined' - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

PUBLISHED: 09:20 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 20 June 2019

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Swarms of flies are invading the homes of people in a village near Norwich.

The flies, which have been identified as Lesser house flies, have bothered Thorpe Marriott residents for over 10 years and show no sign of relenting.

Resident Tina Jessett, of Walsingham Drive, said: "It's just rank. As soon as I put food out they're just on it.

"I can't even stand outside in my garden and I have to keep my dogs inside."

One person has even been forced to spend £500 for a fly screen to protect her back door from incoming swarms.

The resident, who didn't want to be named, added that local supermarkets had recently run out of fly spray such was the demand.

Another local person outlined the considerable expenditure of cleaning her conservatory roof as it was covered in fly mess.

While another resident was woken up in her bedroom by a group of flies.

As a result, they have been forced to keep doors and window shut, which is proving unbearable in summer heat.

Ken Hildon, who manages to keep his doors closed, said: "When I open the front door they're waiting to come in and you can hear them buzzing."

Over the past decade, the residents have made multiple complaints to Broadland Council, who have conducted various investigations.

However, a permanent resolution is yet to be found.

A resident added: "I can't understand how after 10 years the problem is still here."

A spokesperson for Broadland Council said: "We are aware of reports of increased numbers of flies in Thorpe Marriott. We believe this is due to farming in the local area. Officers from Broadland District Council visit the area regularly and are satisfied that measures have been put in place to manage the situation. In response to residents' reports, we are actively monitoring the area. Anyone affected by flies in their local area should report it to our Pollution Team, the contact details for which are on the Broadland District Council website."

To join the residents' campaign email thorpemarriottflies@gmail.com

