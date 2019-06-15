Pony on nature resserve put down

Ponies on Roydon Common, near King's Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A poorly pony living on a nature reserve has been put to sleep.

A vet was called in after a member of the public raised concerns about the animal, which was one of a number living on the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Roydon Common reserve, near King's Lynn.

It appeared to be infested with parasites and its ribs were showing through its coat.

Today the NWT said: "In agreement with the owner of the pony, NWT facilitated a veterinary assessment.

"The pony was diagnosed with a degenerative condition associated with its advanced age.

"To avoid any long term suffering the vet recommended putting the animal to sleep, and this course of action was agreed in consultation with the owner and the RSPCA."