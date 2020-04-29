Gallery

A carpet of bluebells covers a Norwich cemetery

Two-year-old Hattie Brooks among the bluebells in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A carpet of blue stands out against the grey of the headstones in the late 19th century Rosary Cemetery as bluebells spring up among the graves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some pink versions of the bluebells in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Some pink versions of the bluebells in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An oasis of quiet woodland with just the birds tweeting and squirrels scampering, the cemetery is the perfect place for quiet reflection. The dappled sun’s rays shine through the leafy canopy lighting the blue and pink versions of the bluebells adding a touch of colour. The cemetery, opened in 1821, was the first non-denominational cemetery in England. Many household names of their time are buried here, including Jeremiah Colman and John Jarrold, and members of the Norwich School of Painters. The cemetery has also become a haven for wildlife and boasts some rare woodland plants and many varieties of trees.

Bluebells flourishing in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Bluebells flourishing in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bluebells flourishing in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Bluebells flourishing in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bluebells flourishing in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Bluebells flourishing in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A feline visitor enjoying the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A feline visitor enjoying the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Some pink versions of the bluebells in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Some pink versions of the bluebells in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A feline visitor enjoying the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A feline visitor enjoying the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bluebells flourishing in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Bluebells flourishing in the beautiful quiet surroundings of the Rosary Cemetery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY