Fundraiser provides 7,700 dinners for homeless pets at Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:13 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 10 January 2019

Employees at Pets at Home in Lowestoft raised more than £4,000 to feed pets at Christmas time. Picture: Pets at Home

Archant

Pet shop customers and employees raised thousands of pounds to feed homeless pets at Christmas time.

As part of its annual ‘Santa Paws’ appeal, Pets at Home in Lowestoft generated £4,009 for its Support Adoption for Pets charity.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, customers at the store were given the opportunity to donate 50p to help provide dinner for pets spending the festive period in a rescue centre.

Since the fundraiser launched on November 23, 2018, enough money was raised to provide more than 7,700 dinners for Cats Protection Anglia Coastal Branch.

This year’s nationwide appeal aimed to raise enough money to provide three million dinners, a target the company managed to exceed.

Amy Wilson, fundraising manager for Support Adoption for Pets, said: “We would like to thank everybody who made a donation in Lowestoft. Your help brought a wagging tail and a happy Christmas to the lives of pets who need it most.”

