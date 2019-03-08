Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich scientist who developed microplastics test welcomes new report

PUBLISHED: 13:21 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 22 August 2019

Dr Andrew Mayes, from UEA. Photo: UEA

Dr Andrew Mayes, from UEA. Photo: UEA

UEA

A University of East Anglia (UEA) scientist who pioneered a test to detect microplastics in water has welcomed a World Health Organisation (WHO) report calling for more research into how the tiny particles affect the environment.

Dr Andrew Mayes, from UEA's School of Chemistry, developed a test that revealed microplastics in bottled water around the world.

The rapid screening method identifies microscopic plastic particles - as small as a few micrometres - in water and sediment samples.

You may also want to watch:

This research led to the WHO report, which also calls for a reduction in plastic pollution to benefit the environment and reduce human exposure.

Dr Mayes said: "The key finding, that microplastics in drinking water pose a low risk to human health, based on current available evidence, will no doubt come as a relief to worried members of the public, who may have been alarmed following widespread media attention to scientific reports of microplastics in mains water and bottled water over the last couple of years.

"The recommendation that routine monitoring of microplastics in drinking water is not necessary at present will also be a huge relief to the UK water industry, since it will no doubt reduce pressure on the water regulator to act in this way. It is also sensible, since it would place a huge financial burden on the industry and would be premature, since there are no cost-effective and validated methods that could be applied for this purpose currently.

"The report also emphasizes that, while risks to health of microplastics through ingestion in water may be low, there is a continuing need to reduce plastic inputs into the environment at source, in order to prevent the problem becoming worse."

He added: "Hopefully, highlighting this issue in such a prominent way in the report will encourage the research community and funding agencies to address this gap in an urgent and concerted way."

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘He’s one of the most sought after players in England’ - City goal machine proves Lennon right

Teemu Pukki has stepped up to the Premier League with a bang at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Gifted student’ stabbed by notorious drug gang days before court date

Olungbenga Ibidunni was sentanced to 21 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family

GCSE results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Council releases images to highlight litter problems

Litter problems in the shelter in Diss Park. Picture: Diss Town Council

Limited edition Caribbean menu launched in north Norfolk this weekend

Jeremy and Tamara at Number 29 Picture: Rachael Parke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists