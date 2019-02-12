Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Norwich schools urged by activists to let students skip class for climate protest

PUBLISHED: 17:12 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 06 March 2019

Dr Rupert Read from Extinction Rebellion makes speech during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich

Dr Rupert Read from Extinction Rebellion makes speech during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich

Archant

Norwich schools have been urged to allow pupils to have the day off to take part in a protest over climate change.

Young protesters during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in NorwichYoung protesters during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich

Students all over the world plan to walk out of school on March 15, in order to demand action on climate change.

And with an event planned outside The Forum, in Norwich, a group called the Precautionary Principle - led by UEA philosophy lecturer and Green Party politician Dr Rupert Read - has published an open letter to the city’s schools.

The letter said City of Norwich School had allowed pupils, with parents’ permission, to attend a previous protest on February 15. And the group hoped other schools would follow their example.

They said: “Climate chaos is only becoming more prevalent in our everyday lives, with the latest example being the breaking of UK winter temperature records last month.

Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in NorwichYouth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich

“The scientific evidence of the reality of human-caused dangerous climate change can be seen scarily in our plant’s polar regions with temperatures increasing by over 4C over the last 100 years.”

It added: “The Precautionary Principle begs you to be safe rather than sorry. It’s only reasonable and prudent to support these students in [this] exceptional cause, calling for our politicians and all those in power to take the coming climate catastrophe seriously and start to address its causes seriously. If this isn’t done, then these students won’t have a future.”

Students from a number of Norwich schools attended the last protest, and were joined by Labour MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis.

Demonstration organiser Florence Longergan, 16, said last month: “We feel that the government isn’t taking enough notice and don’t realise that it is not going to affect the adults as much as it will affect us [young people].”

Young protesters hold up signs during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in NorwichYoung protesters hold up signs during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich

The action is part of a much wider global movement, know as Schools 4 Climate Action. It started when 15-year-old Greta Thunberg started skipping school in Sweden in September, instead sitting outside government buildings accusing her country of not following the Paris Climate Agreement.

Since then, tens of thousands of children have been inspired to hold their own demonstrations.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #171 – Oh Huckerby!

The PinkUn Show is back to discuss the latest Norwich City action with Michael Bailey joined by among others, Canaries legend Darren Huckerby.

Customers slam ‘blasé and arrogant’ builder John Miller who took thousands of pounds off them

Paul Pearson’s annexe was left with a leak and damp by John Miller. Photo: Submitted/Denise Bradley

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists