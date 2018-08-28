Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk zoo ‘devastated’ after death of Dora the sea lion

PUBLISHED: 08:24 19 January 2019

Dora the sea lion. PIC: From Banham Zoo website.

Dora the sea lion. PIC: From Banham Zoo website.

Archant

A Norfolk zoo has announced they are “absolutely devastated” after a young sea lion died.

Dora, a young sea lion pup, was found dead in the sea lion pool at Banham Zoo on Friday (January 18) morning.

Tests are being carried out to determine what caused the death of the sea lion which the first of a group of young sea lions that were brought to the zoo a year ago.

David Field, chief executive officer, said: “She was really the life and soul of that whole group.

“Her passing is really so terribly sad and all the keepers and all the people who cared for her - and indeed so many of our members and supporters - we’re all just devastated by it, we really are. It’s very, very sad.”

A statement on the zoo’s website said: “We are extremely sad to inform all our followers that Dora, our young sea lion pup, was found dead in the sea lion pool this morning (Friday, January 18).

“A full investigation is taking place and we are awaiting the results of the post-mortem. Our keepers who cared for her and indeed everyone at the zoo are absolutely devastated by this sad news.”

Most Read

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

New £4.4m roundabout to be built at Norfolk crash blackspot

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where a new roundabout will be built. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Good news on Emi Buendia and Timm Klose after Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship cruise against Birmingham

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘His leg was stuck under the steering wheel’: How my hero grandad rescued Prince Philip, says Queenie, 9

Glen Watson, 58, helped to pull Prince Philip out of his car after the crash in Sandringham, with his granddaughter Queenie Powell, 9. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Weird Norfolk: Mrs Mortimer the wise woman of Great Yarmouth

A rustic cottage in which an old woman sits by the fire. Picture: Wellcome Collection

Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists