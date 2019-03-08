North Norfolk nature reserve to open its doors to families on Norfolk Day

To celebrate Norfolk Day, which this year will take place on Saturday, July 27, The Norfolk Wildlife Trust is hosting on a family celebration day at its Cley visitor centre. Picture: Steve Cox Archant

Children and their parents are being encouraged to go wild for Norfolk Day as The Norfolk Wildlife Trust announces it will be celebrating the day by putting on a host of free family friendly activities.

Among the events taking place on July 27 will be free talks from volunteers, including the Bradbury Family who, along with their children will be in the reserve’s hide from 10.30am until 12.30pm.Picture: Elizabeth Dack Among the events taking place on July 27 will be free talks from volunteers, including the Bradbury Family who, along with their children will be in the reserve’s hide from 10.30am until 12.30pm.Picture: Elizabeth Dack

To celebrate Norfolk Day, which this year will take place on Saturday, July 27, The NWT is hosting a family celebration day at its Cley Visitor Centre.

Including a host of activities designed to encourage youngsters to develop a life long love of nature and the natural world, families will also be granted free entry to Cley and Salthouse marshes.

Among the events taking place on July 27, will be free talks from volunteers, including the Bradbury family who, along with their children will be in the reserve's hide from 10.30am until 12.30pm to welcome families and show them the wildlife which can be spotted in the marshes.

Not just a one off event, the Norfolk celebration day will also mark the start of a series of new family days at the wildlife reserve.

Taking place of the first Sunday of every month, the new family days will offer free entry to the marshes for youngsters and their parents as well as free afternoon activities in the Simon Aspinall Wildlife Education Centre.

Ewan Carr, the manager of Cley Visitor Centre, said: "Norfolk Day is a day of fun and a day to show how proud we are to live here, plus a day in which everyone is encouraged to get involved.

"We hope that by inviting families on to the nature reserve for free, it will begin a lifelong love of wildlife - what people love they will want to cherish and protect. We need children to care about our wildlife for it to have a future" he said.

Norfolk Day 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 27. Details of all events and those taking part will be featured in this newspaper, online and via social media in the run up to the day.

