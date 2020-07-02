Search

Industry celebrates wind farm approval as campaigners slam ‘hollow victory’

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 02 July 2020

Vattenfall’s Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm in the North Sea off Denmark. The Swedish power company is planning two offshore wind farms off the coast of Norfolk, called Vanguard and Boreas, that could power more than 3.9mn UK homes. Image: Vattenfall

Archant

The go-ahead for a huge wind farm off the Norfolk coast has been hailed by the energy industry - but met with despair by some villagers.

Villagers in Cawston are urging wind farm firms not to send hundreds of lorries through their streets. Photo: Chris Monk Villagers in Cawston are urging wind farm firms not to send hundreds of lorries through their streets. Photo: Chris Monk

The Vanguard wind farm will be built 30 miles off the coast of Happisburgh by Swedish energy firm Vattenfall.

It will include 158 turbines and generate enough energy to power almost two million homes and create a total of 400 jobs when work is at its peak, Vattenfall said.

Danielle Lane, Vattenfall’s UK offshore wind manager, described it as a “great step forward in the battle against climate change”.

But said: “The UK has to go much further, much faster, if it’s going to reach its net-zero targets.” Hugh McNeal, chief executive of industry body RenewableUK, said investing in renewable energy was crucial to get the UK economy moving again.

The routes of the cable corridoors which will be dug to connect new offshore wind farms to the National Grid at Necton and Swardeston. Image: ArchantThe routes of the cable corridoors which will be dug to connect new offshore wind farms to the National Grid at Necton and Swardeston. Image: Archant

But the plans met fierce local opposition and were recommend for rejection by an expert planning panel.

However, Alok Sharma, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, approved the wind farm on Wednesday.

A major area of opposition is the need to dig a cable trench across the countryside - from Happisburgh to Necton - to connect the wind farm to the National Grid.

Residents in Cawston, where the trench will pass, are concerned about the impact of heavy goods vehicles carrying cables through the village.

Ray Pearce, from Salle, near Cawston, who has opposed the plans, said: “It [the infrastructure] is very bad for the environment and the people of Norfolk.

Jenny Smedley, spokessperson for Necton Substations Action Group. Picture: Jenny SmedleyJenny Smedley, spokessperson for Necton Substations Action Group. Picture: Jenny Smedley

“It will impact landowners, transport and tourism. We are facing adverse affects for years to come.”

Elliot Marks, owner of All Things Nice cafe and deli in Cawston, said: “I’m not against wind energy, but the correct infrastructure needs to be put in place.”

People living in Necton, near Swaffham, are also worried over the impact of a proposed substation to be built off the A47 close to the village.

Campaigner Jenny Smedley described it as a “hollow victory” for Vattenfall.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Danielle BoodenBroadland MP Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Danielle Booden

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew said the government had to perform a “balancing act”.

“We need to increase our offshore wind capacity and minimise the impact to the people of Norfolk and environmental disturbance,” he said.

