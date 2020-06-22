Deep purple: Fields a sea of colour as Norfolk lavender blooms

The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

It’s a glorious sight to gladden your heart as lockdown eases.

Fields are flooded with waves of purple as the lavender comes into bloom.

The vivid sight is a much-loved summer spectacle beside the A149 coast road at Heacham, near Hunstanton.

It comes after fields nearby have come ablaze with poppies.

Lavender has been grown around Caley Mill at Heacham for almost a century.

Norfolk Lavender came to Heacham in 1932, when three men and a boy planted six acres.

It’s been harvested every summer since, with oil from the fragrant Mediterranean flowers distilled for perfumes and cosmetics.

The unmistakeable scent drifts across the village when the harvest begins.

Legend has it the iconic plant was first brought to our shores by the Romans, who established several outposts in north Norfolk.

Nowadays, Norfolk Lavender houses the national collection, made up of more than 100 varieties.