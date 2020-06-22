Search

Advanced search

Deep purple: Fields a sea of colour as Norfolk lavender blooms

PUBLISHED: 15:14 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 22 June 2020

The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop

The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

It’s a glorious sight to gladden your heart as lockdown eases.

The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop

Fields are flooded with waves of purple as the lavender comes into bloom.

The vivid sight is a much-loved summer spectacle beside the A149 coast road at Heacham, near Hunstanton.

The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop

It comes after fields nearby have come ablaze with poppies.

MORE - Poppies set Norfolk fields alight with colour

Lavender has been grown around Caley Mill at Heacham for almost a century.

The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Lavender came to Heacham in 1932, when three men and a boy planted six acres.

It’s been harvested every summer since, with oil from the fragrant Mediterranean flowers distilled for perfumes and cosmetics.

The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop

The unmistakeable scent drifts across the village when the harvest begins.

Legend has it the iconic plant was first brought to our shores by the Romans, who established several outposts in north Norfolk.

The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop The lavender fields at Heacham are a sea of purple as the fragrant flowers come into full bloom Picture: Chris Bishop

Nowadays, Norfolk Lavender houses the national collection, made up of more than 100 varieties.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Man fought with dogs that shook his Chihuahua like a ‘rag-doll’

Albie was attacked and killed by other dogs in Sheringham. Pictures: Submitted (does not want name)

Murder investigation under way following death of man in woods near Norwich

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Have you seen this man? Police hunt wanted man in Norfolk

Bruce Rainbow, 23, from Clacton in Essex, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Picture: Norfolk Police