Public encouraged to join in with National Marine Week

Charlotte Bennett rockpooling at West Runton. Picture: Matthew Roberts Archant

Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) is asking people to dip their toes in to the wild world of marine wildlife during National Marine Week.

Children and adults taking part in Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Marine Week. Picture: Matthew Roberts Children and adults taking part in Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Marine Week. Picture: Matthew Roberts

The NWT is aiming to encourage a new generation to care for the sea's wildlife by celebrating all things marine until August 11.

Head of people and wildlife at NWT, David North, said: "Our Norfolk coast is special, home to grey and common seals and rare breeding seabirds including little and Sandwich terns.

"If you can't tell your winkles from your whelks, or don't know the difference between a shore crab and an edible crab, join us for a fun session rockpooling at West Runton Beach.

"If you would like to get directly involved in helping marine wildlife then you could join one of our regular monthly beach cleans."

The wildlife trust campaigns for better protection for wildlife around the UK.

For full details of the week's events visit: www.norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk/living-seas