Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough's favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire PA

A Norfolk coastal spot has joined the Amazon rainforest and Antarctica among Sir David Attenborough's favourite places in the world.

David Attenborough said Cley Marshes was one of the most importance places for wildlife in the world. Picture: Andi Sapey David Attenborough said Cley Marshes was one of the most importance places for wildlife in the world. Picture: Andi Sapey

Sir David considers Norfolk's Cley Marshes to be "one of the great places in Britain to see wildlife" according to an article written in The Travel.

The article said: "The great man has spoken about how this area, although protected, is severely at risk of change due to its proximity to the coast and effects of climate change.

"Attenborough has also stated the ironic pleasantry that the Norfolk Wildlife Trust was founded the same year he was born - 1926."

The 93-year-old visited Cley Marshes in 2015, when he opened the Simon Aspinall Wildlife Education Centre.

Norfolk glories on the wing as birds soar over Cley Marshes. Could home rule for the county be just over the horizon? Norfolk glories on the wing as birds soar over Cley Marshes. Could home rule for the county be just over the horizon?

Head of development at the trust, Nik Khandpur, said: "When Sir David Attenborough visited us in 2015 we knew just how special Norfolk and Cley and Salthouse Marshes are to him.

"He definitely enjoyed the day bird watching at what were then new pools and he had that chance to see the restoration of habitats made possible by National Lottery support.

"For us it is a great honour that he feels that it is such an important place for wildlife not just in the UK but globally."

NWT Cley Marshes Nature Reserve. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood NWT Cley Marshes Nature Reserve. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

It isn't the first time Sir David has spoken fondly about the marshes. In an article written for a national newspaper in January last year, he revealed his five favourite spots for wildlife lovers in the country, and praised Norfolk Wildlife Trust for its management of Cley Marshes.

He said: "Twelve friends produced the money to protect this coast, at a time when natural history was regarded as something slightly odd.

"Today, these trusts are a national movement, and it's heartening to know that there's not a square yard of this country that doesn't have a trust caring for it to some degree."

Cley Marshes is the trust's oldest and arguably best-known nature reserve. It supports large numbers of wintering and migrating wildfowl and waders, plus bittern, marsh harrier and bearded tit.

Stiffkey Marshes and Beach on a sunny April morning. Stiffkey Marshes and Beach on a sunny April morning.

The marshes are on the north Norfolk coast, off the A149 coast road, 6km north of Holt.