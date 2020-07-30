Search

Advanced search

Broads rangers called into action more than 34,000 times in past year

PUBLISHED: 08:00 31 July 2020

Ranger Tobi removing Himalayan Balsam. Picture: Broads Authority

Ranger Tobi removing Himalayan Balsam. Picture: Broads Authority

Tom Barrett

Sunken boats and broken bones were among the more than 34,000 calls made to rangers in the Broads in the past year.

Ranger Stephen rescuing a swan. Picture: Broads AuthorityRanger Stephen rescuing a swan. Picture: Broads Authority

The Broads Control received 34,599 calls from members of the public from June 2019 to June this year.

Of the most serious calls, 16 people were reported to have fallen in the water, 15 boats were sunk and there were 27 reported injuries and illnesses including broken bones and medical emergencies.

Other incidents included 61 fallen trees, 93 hazards to navigation in the water and 20 pollution reports.

Rangers, who look after the 125 miles of rivers and Broads, must also help with life and death rescue missions.

Ranger Martin towing a sunken vessel. Picture: Broads AuthorityRanger Martin towing a sunken vessel. Picture: Broads Authority

Jon Hopes, a ranger, helped to rescue a father and son who had slipped into fierce waters at the River Bure, near Great Yarmouth’s Vauxhall Bridge, in 2013.

The seven-year-old boy had fallen in while fishing for crabs, and his father had leapt in to help him, but both struggled in the strong low tide.

You may also want to watch:

In 2015, rangers helped emergency services with a dramatic rescue of four people from Rockland Broad in Rockland St Mary.

Ranger Matt removing Himalayan Balsam. Picture: Broads AuthorityRanger Matt removing Himalayan Balsam. Picture: Broads Authority

The group was saved from the water after their rowing boat sank.

“Saving the day for people in trouble on the water always leaves you with a good feeling,” said ranger Matt Markman.

He is one of 12 full-time rangers who patrol the Broads, with five summer seasonal rangers, two winter seasonal rangers and one ranger apprentice.

His colleague Tobi Radcliffe, also a ranger, said: “There are days when it’s really tough. But even on a freezing, wet winter’s day out clearing trees in the marshes, it’s still okay.

Ranger Chris doing tree work. Picture: Broads AuthorityRanger Chris doing tree work. Picture: Broads Authority

“It can be a challenge when it’s really busy on the Broads, with lots of boats to look after and so many people to help. But even then, knowing that you’ve helped is always a really satisfying feeling.”

Today, the Broads Authority will be joining in with celebrations on World Ranger Day, which recognises the work of rangers.

To contact the Broads Rangers please phone Broads Control on 01603 756056 or VHF channel 12 or email Broads.control@broads-authority.gov.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Driver was speeding and uninsured when he hit rider in fatal A134 crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picturee: Chris Bishop

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Mercedes driver who died after crashing into pond was more than four times over drink-drive limit

Stephen Jennions, who died after a crash on the B1172 in Suton on February 3, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town residents left without water supply after burst main

Some residents in Diss and Bressingham are experiencing water supply issues. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Driver was speeding and uninsured when he hit rider in fatal A134 crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picturee: Chris Bishop

‘A real kick in the teeth’ - Zaks owner slams ‘chaotic’ roadworks near restaurant site

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr who run Zaks. Pic: Archant

Farke factor was a huge draw for City new boy

Kieran Dowell has joined Norwich City on a permanent deal from Everton Picture: Norwich City FC

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski