New book is ‘fitting memorial’ to dedicated supporter

A little owl features in the Wild About Bungay book. Picture: Frances Crickmore Archant

A new book that celebrates the wild flora and fauna around a market town is set to be published next month as its produced in memory of a dedicated supporter of the Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

‘Wild About Bungay’ is on schedule to be published towards the end of October – with pre-publication orders being invited at a special pre-publication price.

Those ordering copies before October 21 will get the book at a special price of £10, compared with the post-publication price of £12.50.

It is being produced in memory of Jasmine Lingwood, who died in 2012 aged 62.

Wild About Bungay will feature more than 250 colour photographs taken by local amateur photographers that were sent to the website of the same name as it was established shortly before the death of Mrs Lingwood.

Mrs Lingwood was instrumental in reforming the Bungay branch of the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, with the book her idea.

Over the years, the website, which was set up to receive pictures for the book, has been sent thousands of wide-ranging images logging the flowers and wildlife in and around the town, as well as the changing environmental surroundings of the seasons.

Now, two of Mrs Lingwood’s four brothers, Bungay residents Christopher and Terry Reeve, have taken on the project and are producing the book in her memory, with the proceeds from sales going to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

The brothers hope the book will serve as a fitting tribute to their younger sister, who spent a number of years working in a dedicated and committed way to support, promote and protect wildlife.

Terry Reeve said: “It will be a fitting memorial to Jasmine, who was also a dedicated member of Friends of the Earth.”

To order a copy, contact Chris Reeve on 01986 893155, or email: kitkat46@btinternet.com; or Terry Reeve on 01986 896416, email terry.reeve19@btinternet.com

Design work on the book is being done by Hatty Leith, through her Scribblyroo design studio, with more than 100 of the photographs featuring in it from noted local photographer Frances Crickmore.

Meanwhile the JustGiving page online, which was set up to try to cover the production costs of the book so all money from the proceeds can go to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust charity, is still open.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/terry-reeve-1wild

It is still hoped to have the book on sale at a launch event before the end of October, though that will depend on the coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.