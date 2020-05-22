Search

Households invited to join in campaign to celebrate key recycling and waste workers

PUBLISHED: 11:08 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 22 May 2020

Bin men continue to work as part of the forgotten key workers keeping the country going during to Cover-19 outbreak,Market Harbrough. Picture: SWNS

Bin men continue to work as part of the forgotten key workers keeping the country going during to Cover-19 outbreak,Market Harbrough. Picture: SWNS

© SWNS

Households across the region are invited to join a celebration of key waste and recycling workers in the region.

Like other key workers in health, care and retail, refuse crews and waste management teams work around the clock to ensure our health, safety and comfort. Picture: Graham FlackLike other key workers in health, care and retail, refuse crews and waste management teams work around the clock to ensure our health, safety and comfort. Picture: Graham Flack

A campaign has been launched today by the National Centre for Writing, FCC Environment and the Eastern Daily Press in praise of the thousands of people who have continued to collect and manage waste during lockdown.

People can join in by sticking a thank you message in windows by using the cut-out, which can be downloaded by clicking here.

The messages accompany a poem by award-winning Bungay-based poet, Luke Wright, who wrote the poem to ensure “other key workers who keep society moving forward and civilised are not forgotten”.

Chris Gribble, chief executive of the National Centre for Writing, said: “We wanted to join the effort by thanking the bin crews and have teamed up with Luke, the EDP and FCC Environment to give all the people in the region the chance to create their own poem or poster of thanks.”

Poet Luke Wright has been commissioned to write a poem in celebration of key refuse workers across Norfolk. Picture: Graham FlackPoet Luke Wright has been commissioned to write a poem in celebration of key refuse workers across Norfolk. Picture: Graham Flack

The campaign has been made possible by FCC Environment which collects waste and recycling from some 1.3 million people across the country as well as operating Waste Transfer Stations at Costessey, Thetford and Shipdham – handling up to 100,000 tonnes of Norfolk’s residual waste every year.

It also runs the Mile Cross Recycling Centre on Swanton Road in Norwich on behalf of Norfolk County Council where the team of 10 key workers are on site to receive waste and recycling.

Steve Longdon, regional director at FCC Environment, said: “As a business, day in and day out our teams go about their work not just collecting but separating, bulking, transporting and processing our recycling and our waste to ensure it ends up in the right places. It is hard but vital work and it is a job so many of us at FCC love.

“But in the last two months the amazing amount of thanks and the recognition our people have received from the public has been phenomenal, and well deserved of course, but to be reflected in this way by the NCW and by Luke is fantastic for our teams.”

The National Centre for Writing, FCC Environment and the EDP have teamed up to celebrate key waste and recycling workers in the region. Picture: National Centre for WritingThe National Centre for Writing, FCC Environment and the EDP have teamed up to celebrate key waste and recycling workers in the region. Picture: National Centre for Writing

People are invited to share their poems or drawings @WritersCentre or by sending the design to info@nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk. Winning entries will receive a £25 voucher for The Book Hive and the deadline for submission is Wednesday, June 3.

For the Bin Crew by Luke Wright

You may also want to watch:

As night clocks off and day clocks in

the rumble of a wheelie bin

reverberates through morning mist

– the sound of dawn’s percussionist.

And there they stride in raver chic

like titans up your sleepy street

submissive lorry by their side

bin crew – say that name with pride.

While I’m still yawning, sore and mardy

bin crews make the tit look tardy.

Grizzled angels of the front

who take the things that we don’t want.

So come now Britain, raise a drink

without them all our homes would stink.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

This is the biggest challenge the Eastern Daily Press has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

Front page of EDP revealing allegations of abuse at a former Norfolk residential school, Red House near Buxton. Photo: Archant

