Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP to take delegation to Secretary of State to discuss silica extraction plans in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:02 21 January 2019

MP Elizabeth Truss and members of Campaigners against two silica sites (CATSS) meet at the proposed new silica site in Marham and Shouldham. Photo: CATSS

MP Elizabeth Truss and members of Campaigners against two silica sites (CATSS) meet at the proposed new silica site in Marham and Shouldham. Photo: CATSS

CATSS

An MP has spoken of her concern at the scale of a plan to extract silica from a quarry in west Norfolk.

Current Sibelco site at Leziate, near King's Lynn. Photo: CATSSCurrent Sibelco site at Leziate, near King's Lynn. Photo: CATSS

Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, met with Campaigners Against Two Silica Sites (Catss) and more than 60 members of the public to discuss the planned proposal and walk the public footpath between Marham and Shouldham near King’s Lynn where the development could take place.

Ms Truss said: “A number of concerns have been raised with me about the plan for silica extraction in the Marham / Shouldham area and it was extremely useful to walk the route with local residents to see where the proposed excavation will take place.

“I echo their reservations, questioning the need for such a large scale quarry, the impact this will have on the environment and their homes plus the damage that will potentially be caused to the historic nature of this area.”

After the walk, Ms Truss and the party members visited the Sibelco site at Leziate to learn more about the quarry operation.

MP Elizabeth Truss and members of Campaigners against two silica sites (CATSS) walk the public footpath between Marham and Shouldham. Photo: CATSSMP Elizabeth Truss and members of Campaigners against two silica sites (CATSS) walk the public footpath between Marham and Shouldham. Photo: CATSS

Ms Truss added: “I am extremely grateful for the time given by staff at the site to show us around, but my concern with the scale of this proposal at Marham remains and I will be taking a delegation from Marham and Shouldham to meet the Secretary of State to discuss the government’s mineral policy and the impact this has on our rural environment.”

Founder Catss member, Christine Wilson-Low said: “We had a really good turnout for the walk, and Ms Truss shared our concerns and reservations.

“Some have said we just think ‘not in my back-yard’, and there is an element of that, but it’s more about the health and environmental issues. A pound coin size amount of silica sand can cause health issues, and with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) particularly high in our villages we think an alternative site should be considered.”

The outline plans proposed by Sibelco UK Ltd to Norfolk County Council state that they would pump the sand, which is used to make glass, from the site to its processing facility at Leziate.

Aerial view of the Sibelco Leziate site. Proposed new site at Marham and Shouldham will be the biggest in the country. Photo: CATSSAerial view of the Sibelco Leziate site. Proposed new site at Marham and Shouldham will be the biggest in the country. Photo: CATSS

Sibelco UK Ltd have been approached, but haven’t provided a comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Former soldier, 20, drowned in ditch after taking cocaine and ketamine

An inquest determined James Cossey drowned following a rave in Somerleyton last year. Photo courtesy of Angus Ives.

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists