Search

Advanced search

More recycling centres to reopen across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 18:33 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 27 May 2020

Sheringham recycling centre has already reopened. Picture: Google Maps

Sheringham recycling centre has already reopened. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Three more recycling centres are reopening in Norfolk, bringing the total to 12 sites across the county.

Ashill, Strumpshaw and Heacham recycling centres will have social-distancing measures in place when they reopen on Thursday May 28.

It follows the successful reopening of eight other sites two weeks ago and Sheringham recycling centre last Friday.

Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of three more recycling centres across Norfolk, and know that the public will continue to make use of these sites in a responsible and safe manner.

“Our staff have worked incredibly hard to make the reopening of the sites possible, both those on the frontlines and the many that aren’t seen behind the scenes.”

It is hoped that two further sites, Worstead and Morningthorpe, will be able to open towards the end of next week once measures, including traffic management, are put in place.

Customers, however, should be aware of changes to ensure public safety at all recycling centres.

The changes are:

You may also want to watch:

•Social distancing of two metres by all customers.

•A one in one out system for vehicles, with a limited number on site at one time.

•Manage any build-up of traffic for people’s safety.

•Only one adult is allowed out of a vehicle to unload their waste, unless the item is large or heavy and requires a second member of the household.

•Assistance will not be offered to help empty vehicles.

•Provide for the disposal and recycling of all the main waste streams including green waste, general waste and charged for DIY type construction and demolition waste.

• Reuse shops remain closed.

The 12 sites open from tomorrow are: Caister, Dereham, Hempton, Ketteringham, King’s Lynn, Mayton Wood, Mile Cross, Sheringham and Thetford, Ashill, Strumpshaw and Heacham.

They are open from 9am-5pm but from June 1 Mile Cross recycling centre only will increase opening hours to 9am-7pm seven days a week.

For site information and guidance on using Norfolk County Council recycling centres during Covid-19 visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/recyclingupdates

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

WATCH: The moment police visit encampment of Travellers at park and ride

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

10 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Norwich hospital’s world first as baby has cannabis-based treatment to tackle brain injuries

Oscar with his mum Chelsea on NICU and his grandmother Christine Bell. Picture: NNUH

John Lewis announces date for reopening of Norwich store

John Lewis has announced plans to reopen. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

10 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Historic rocket carrying two astronauts could be visible over Norfolk skies

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. The joint effort by Nasa and SpaceX to send astronauts into space from the US is

WATCH: The moment police visit encampment of Travellers at park and ride

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Pub brings in log cabins as part of survival plan

The Black Horse Pub landlords, Pam and Terry Gillman.

John Lewis announces date for reopening of Norwich store

John Lewis has announced plans to reopen. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24