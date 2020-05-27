More recycling centres to reopen across Norfolk

Three more recycling centres are reopening in Norfolk, bringing the total to 12 sites across the county.

Ashill, Strumpshaw and Heacham recycling centres will have social-distancing measures in place when they reopen on Thursday May 28.

It follows the successful reopening of eight other sites two weeks ago and Sheringham recycling centre last Friday.

Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of three more recycling centres across Norfolk, and know that the public will continue to make use of these sites in a responsible and safe manner.

“Our staff have worked incredibly hard to make the reopening of the sites possible, both those on the frontlines and the many that aren’t seen behind the scenes.”

It is hoped that two further sites, Worstead and Morningthorpe, will be able to open towards the end of next week once measures, including traffic management, are put in place.

Customers, however, should be aware of changes to ensure public safety at all recycling centres.

The changes are:

•Social distancing of two metres by all customers.

•A one in one out system for vehicles, with a limited number on site at one time.

•Manage any build-up of traffic for people’s safety.

•Only one adult is allowed out of a vehicle to unload their waste, unless the item is large or heavy and requires a second member of the household.

•Assistance will not be offered to help empty vehicles.

•Provide for the disposal and recycling of all the main waste streams including green waste, general waste and charged for DIY type construction and demolition waste.

• Reuse shops remain closed.

The 12 sites open from tomorrow are: Caister, Dereham, Hempton, Ketteringham, King’s Lynn, Mayton Wood, Mile Cross, Sheringham and Thetford, Ashill, Strumpshaw and Heacham.

They are open from 9am-5pm but from June 1 Mile Cross recycling centre only will increase opening hours to 9am-7pm seven days a week.

For site information and guidance on using Norfolk County Council recycling centres during Covid-19 visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/recyclingupdates