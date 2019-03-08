When is the next meteor shower over Norfolk?

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lyrid meteor shower 2019.

The Lyrid meteor shower is active from around April 16 but will peak between nightfall on April 21 and dawn on April 22 this year.

Like most Meteor showers, the Lyrid occurs when particles of comet debris - in this case Comet Thatcher - enter our atmosphere and burn up, appearing as shooting stars.

While the peak of the shower won’t be until the early hours of April 22, there’s a good chance you’ll see shooting stars during the later part of the evening so you won’t have to stay up too late to catch a glimpse.

It will be visible to the naked eye so there is no need for any equipment, just let your eyes adjust to the dark and look out for fast and bright meteors with fine trains.

For the best views find a safe location that is away from sources of light pollution such as street lights and where you can scan the whole sky.