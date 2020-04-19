Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

A lorry load of waste has been dumped at a beauty spot.

Tonnes of rubbish including asbestos, sewage pipe off-cuts, soil and tyres have been tipped near Mildenhall Warren, in Thetford Forest.

The haul, which would have needed a tipper lorry to transport, also includes garden waste and guttering.

It is not known when the crime took place. Dog walker Paul Kerridge, who photographed the mess on Saturday, said the gateway was clear when he passed it on Thursday.

Forestry England spends more than £100,000 clearing up the forest, which suffers more than 1,000 incidents a year.

There are fears coronavirus could see a rise in cases, as waste sites close during lock down.

Breckland council has traced and prosecuted a number of offenders. Some have been fined thousands by the court.

Those convicted also face having their vehicles seized.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Breckland council on 01362 656878 or use the ‘Report it’ button on the council website here.