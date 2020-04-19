Search

Advanced search

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

PUBLISHED: 12:11 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 19 April 2020

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

Archant

A lorry load of waste has been dumped at a beauty spot.

Tonnes of rubbish including asbestos, sewage pipe off-cuts, soil and tyres have been tipped near Mildenhall Warren, in Thetford Forest.

The haul, which would have needed a tipper lorry to transport, also includes garden waste and guttering.

It is not known when the crime took place. Dog walker Paul Kerridge, who photographed the mess on Saturday, said the gateway was clear when he passed it on Thursday.

Forestry England spends more than £100,000 clearing up the forest, which suffers more than 1,000 incidents a year.

There are fears coronavirus could see a rise in cases, as waste sites close during lock down.

Breckland council has traced and prosecuted a number of offenders. Some have been fined thousands by the court.

Those convicted also face having their vehicles seized.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Breckland council on 01362 656878 or use the ‘Report it’ button on the council website here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

James Debbage from Green Pastures Plant Centre and Farm Shop said the future after coronavirus was unclear. Picture: Nick Butcher

What to do if you’ve been told to rebook instead of refunding a holiday

Brigitta Naunton, a director of corporate, commericial and banking team, on your rights to getting a refund if your staycation is cancelled. Picture: Howes Percival/Getty

‘Speed limits haven’t changed’ - Police hit 132mph on A47 to catch speeding driver

A driver was caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘There’s a point of no return’ - Thursford Christmas Spectacular organisers ‘optimistic’ show will happen

A scene from last year's Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: THURSFORD

Google tracking shows where people in Norfolk have been during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Google tracking shows where people in Norfolk have been during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

‘Speed limits haven’t changed’ - Police hit 132mph on A47 to catch speeding driver

A driver was caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

James Debbage from Green Pastures Plant Centre and Farm Shop said the future after coronavirus was unclear. Picture: Nick Butcher

Heartbreaking song written for ‘amazing’ man, 62, taken by coronavirus

Picture of John

‘The law saved our bacon’ - King’s Lynn Town owner

King's Lynn Town striker Adam Marriott, whose 28 league goals this season came close to being wiped out Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24