Lockdown litter lout angers thousands

This image of a discarded KFC box on the grass verge in Beccles was captured by photographer, Harry Read. Picture: Harry Read Archant

It may be an empty takeaway food box, but this image “represents something bigger.”

A discarded KFC box dumped on a grass verge in Beccles has sparked anger among thousands of people.

Captured by keen nature photographer, Harry Read, the litter appeared just two days after a KFC drive-thru restaurant had reopened following the coronavirus lockdown.

The 23-year-old, from Bungay, had been heading out to the supermarket when he spotted the KFC packaging had been left on the side of the road.

Posting on his Facebook and Instagram pages on Friday, Mr Read said: “Hear me out...I know it’s just a KFC box, but it represents something bigger....

“Since the UK lockdown began on March 23, our country and the entire planet have experienced overdue quiet time.

“Not just quiet in terms of noise, but in terms of unnecessary pressure humans put on the environment.

“The local KFC reopened two days ago (Wednesday) and this delightful piece of packaging has found its way onto a verge 15 miles away.

“I know an Instagram post won’t make much of a physical difference in solving these issues, but as restrictions begin to ease and freedom returns, why default to habits like this?”

Within a couple of days, it has already attracted 62,500 shares, 41,500 reactions and almost 7,000 comments as people from across the world react angrily on Facebook.

Mr Read said he had been “absolutely blown away” by the responses.

“It is amazing and has gone far, far further than I ever expected,” he said.

Mr Read, who usually runs wildlife photography trips, added: “On seeing the packaging I thought to myself, what is the point?

“This littering problem is a crime.

“It’s going to be even more of a problem as soon as restrictions ease – so I am hoping we can build on the momentum of this post to get a petition together that asks the questions of those in charge of these establishments.

“Something needs to be done about these people that are disposing of rubbish irresponsibly.”

KFC, which has resumed drive-thru service at some outlets across the country, has been approached for a comment.