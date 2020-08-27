Search

Advanced search

Norfolk’s famous tree brought back from jeopardy after health boost

PUBLISHED: 08:46 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 27 August 2020

Biochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Tom Barrett

Biochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Tom Barrett

Tom Barrett

The tree where Norfolk’s famous rebellion arose has been given a health boost to try and keep it alive for hundreds more years.

Biochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Tom BarrettBiochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Tom Barrett

Kett’s Oak, in Hethersett, the renowned meeting place of Robert Kett and his followers in 1549 before their uprising, has been in “progressive decline” prompting experts to intervene to protect the fragile ancient tree.

A recent health investigation of the tree’s structure and roots showed a decline and signs of dieback on some of the branch tips.

The tree’s main branches have also been supported by a wooden frame, cables and braces since the 1960s.

To improve its health, the Broads Authority and Norfolk County Council have used a natural soil which is produced in the Broads National Park called biochar.

Biochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Broads AuthorityBiochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Broads Authority

The charcoal-like substance has been added to the soil around the tree to increase water and nutrients with the hope of giving the tree a “new lease of life”.

You may also want to watch:

Andrea Kelly, Broads Authority environment policy adviser, said, “It’s great to be working on a project with such a significant environmental benefit, and finally helping a famous ancient oak tree.

“The UK’s oldest oak is said to be over 1,000 years old, so we hope this work helps the Kett’s Oak live for another 500 years.”

Biochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Broads AuthorityBiochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Broads Authority

Biochar is produced using leftover wood from conservation work in and around the Broads. It has a highly porous, honeycomb structure to locks in water, nutrients, microbes, fungi and other nutrients for the soil.

Ongoing monitoring will indicate whether the soil improvements alongside the tree preservation measures have been a success.

In 1549, Robert Kett held an uprising against rich landowners who refused access to common grazing land, cementing the oak’s position as on the UK’s most famous trees.

Councillor Andy Grant, cabinet member for the environment, said, “We want to see this much loved and historically important tree thrive for hundreds more years.

“Expert scans and testing suggest an effective approach is to boost the health of the tree through improving the soil it lives in.

“I hope over the coming years we will be able to see and appreciate the results of this careful work being undertaken to help this famous tree thrive for future generations to enjoy.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Analysis: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Travellers move on to Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

‘A big hit for the business’ - Café forced to close after coronavirus contact

Diane Syrette (left) with her daughter Sam Osborne at their Regent St cafe, Mocha. Photo: Sarah Burgess

£35m floating eco-resort plan for former quarry

The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council leaders and factory bosses meet today amid Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Analysis: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s famous tree brought back from jeopardy after health boost

Biochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Tom Barrett