All clear again for drivers as flood waters recede

Welney Wash Road has re-opened after weeks of being covered by floodwater Picture: Ian Burt PAUL TIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY

Receding flood waters mean drivers can once again use a road through the low-lying Fens safely.

The A1101 Wash Road at Welney, near Downham Market, has been closed since November 27.

It crosses the Welney Washes, between the Delph and Hundred Foot rivers, which are designed to absorb excess water each winter to safeguard communities from flooding.

Despite warnings to avoid the route, vehicles get stuck each year as drivers ignore the signs and try their luck.

Now water levels have fallen far enough for the road to be used safely again.

These spectacular drone pictures by Ian Burt show the extent of flooding nearby, with fields on either side of the Wash Road still under water.

