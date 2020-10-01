Woman tells fly-tippers she’s ‘onto them’ as rubbish dumps rise over lockdown

A woman living near a “fly-tipping hotspot” in a coastal village has warned the culprits she’s “onto them” after she was forced to report yet another rubbish dump outside her home.

Bernadette Stubbings, 68, lives on Filby Lane in Ormesby and says the turnaround for cars at the back of the cul-de-sac is “prime territory” for fly-tippers and those looking to relieve themselves when out on deliveries.

“Usually I’m pretty hot on this,” she said. “Normally I scare them off with a torch, but this time I missed it.

“Every time I see a van heading down towards the turnaround, which leads to dead-end woodland, I know they’re up to no good.

“The most recent fly-tipping incident was on September 23 - last Wednesday.

“I reported it that afternoon and the council cleared it on Friday.

“The whole thing makes me furious. It isn’t necessary or fair. I have to look at it and the council has to come clean it up.”

But Ms Stubbings has issued a stern warning for all would-be fly-tippers to “think again” before illegally ditching their unwanted waste.

She said: “They might think they can get away with it because they assume nobody is watching - but I want them to know I’m onto them.

“I report every bit of suspicious activity down there - whether it’s fly-tipping or someone doing their business.

“The bigger problem, though, is on Mill Lane down towards Filby. I just won’t have it.”

According to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, fly-tipping was on the up between April and June as residents had the time to carry out DIY tasks and clean out their homes over lockdown.

In a statement, it said: “Abandoning waste is inexcusable when there are services for people to dispose of their waste responsibly - including the council’s own bulky waste collection service and the household recycling centre.

“We have one of the best records in Norfolk for fly-tipping, and in just the last week, Rangers prosecuted three people for environmental crimes - including one man caught fly-tipping black bags of waste who was left with a court bill of more than £750.”

It added: “We always aim to respond to incidents within two days. Reports can be made on the Love GY app or by phoning environmental rangers on 01493 856478.”