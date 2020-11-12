Search

Advanced search

Warning as aggressive fast-growing weed is spotted on the Broads

PUBLISHED: 16:48 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 12 November 2020

Floating pennywort - hydrocotyle ranunculoides - has been seen on the River Ant in the Norfolk Broads. Image: Broads Authority

Floating pennywort - hydrocotyle ranunculoides - has been seen on the River Ant in the Norfolk Broads. Image: Broads Authority

Archant

An aggressive aquatic weed that grows up to 20cm a day and can clog up streams and rivers has sparked a warning after it was found the Norfolk Broads.

The Broads Authority has asked river users to be on the lookout after floating pennywort was found on the River Ant, between Tonnage Bridge and Wayford Bridge, near Smallburgh.

The authority raised the alarm about the non-native and invasive species in October, and has now repeated its warning.

Broads Authority ecologist, Jonathan Cook, said the pennywort could end up becoming a major hazard if it is not brought under control.

Mr Cook said: “The pennywort was first spotted in late summer on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal between Honing Lock and Tonnage bridge, but we are uncertain as to how it entered the navigation.

“There’s also a patch at the confluence with the Hundred stream towards East Ruston.

“It is likely to extend up the stream as well as the surrounding dykes and ditches.

“We are asking people in the area to help out by being on the lookout for the floating pennywort and if they spot it to ensure that they do not disturb it.”

The weed costs more than £25m across Europe every year to clear up and through lost tourism income.

Floating pennywort is such a successful invader that just a single fragment of it drifting downstream can soon dominate an expanse of water. It out-competes native aquatic plants, blocking out the light they need, leading to the loss of native plants and a sterile river ecosystem.

If the outbreak spreads further it will also affect tourism if dense mats of the plant grow thick enough to block river access for boaters and paddle sports. The plant - whose botanical name is hydrocotyle ranunculoides - has a stalk attached between lobes of a kidney shaped leaf.

People are asked to report any sightings to the Norfolk Non-Native Species Initiative by emailing NNNSI@norfolk.gov.uk, and to stop letting their dogs swim in that part of the river, so the plant is not disturbed and to prevent it spreading further.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Anglia Square’s £271m revamp cannot go ahead, says secretary of state

The revamp of Anglia Square has been rejected. Photo: Weston Homes

TV details revealed for Linnets FA Cup clash

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse celebrates with defender Alex Brown after the FA Cup first round win at Port Vale Picture: Gerard Austin

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt