Pub says trade hit by closure of major road

The lamb and Flag Inn in Welney has had trade affected as a result of Welney Road being closed.

A pub in Norfolk says its trade has been affected as a result of the closure of a major road due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Scenes of Welney Washes in 2012.

The Lamb and Flag Inn in Welney, near Wisbech, has seen a reduction in trade as a result of the closure of the A1101 Wash Road.

Georgina Birch, Lamb and Flag landlord, said: "It's the same as any other year it happens.

"Unfortunately we have to put some of our staff off when this happens, it's hard enough for the pub industry as it is.

"It's very stressful as we never know how long it will be closed.

"We've been here 20 years, 15 of those years they've closed down the road.

"It puts our trade down a good 50 percent.

"However we're still open seven days a week, serving food every lunchtime apart from Sunday."

Norfolk fire and rescue service have been called out to the area three times in the last week to reports of stranded vehicles. In all of the cases the situation was resolved before crews arrived.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "Due to heavy rain and flooding the A1101 Wash Road has been closed.

"Signs are in place warning drivers not to cross, including automated signs which are triggered when the water level rises. "These signs let people know how deep the water is and we would strongly advise the public to take notice of these signs for their own safety."

The causeway at Welney has approximately 50 centimetres of water on the road and river levels are expected to remain high.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "Due to the recent heavy rainfall we have seen high river levels across East Anglia.

"Flood water in to the Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir has affected the A1101 Wash Road/Welney Causeway.

"Drivers are urged to stay safe and not drive through flood water. Just 30cm of flood water can move a car."

You can keep up to date with Flood Alerts and Warnings for your area via the website flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk