Norwich riders set to join Extinction Rebellion bid to bring London to standstill

Extinction Rebellion campaigners will be heading to London where they will join others in a climate change protest they hope will bring traffic to a standstill. Pic: Neil Perry. Archant

Climate change campaigners from Norwich are cycling to London to join two weeks of civil disobedience protest which they hope will bring the capital to a standstill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Extinction Rebellion Rebel Riders are setting off from The Forum in Norwich on Friday morning to make their way to London for the International Rebellion event.

The group are aiming to arrive in London on Monday morning, having gathered other members as they pass through Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford and Waltham Abbey, before arriving in Parliament Square.

A spokesman for Extinction Rebellion Norwich said: “The two weeks of action in London aim to bring the capital to a standstill, to make the government listen and wake people up to the Climate Emergency.”

More protesters from Norfolk are due to make their way to London by coach on Sunday.

The group is planning to peacefully block traffic at four of London’s iconic locations - Marble Arch, Oxford Street, Waterloo Bridge and Parliament Square.

The Extinction Rebellion movement is using non-violent civil disobedience to make its voice heard. A group of semi-naked activists disrupted a recent Brexit debate in Parliament when they glued their hands to the glass of the public gallery.

In Norfolk, the group occupied the council chamber at Norfolk County Council in February, delaying the budget-setting meeting, The group also staged a protest in The Forum at a consultation session about the Norwich Northern Distributor Road Western Link and staged a ‘die-in’ beneath Norwich’s Christmas Tunnel of Lights.