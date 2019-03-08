Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich riders set to join Extinction Rebellion bid to bring London to standstill

PUBLISHED: 22:54 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:54 11 April 2019

Extinction Rebellion campaigners will be heading to London where they will join others in a climate change protest they hope will bring traffic to a standstill. Pic: Neil Perry.

Extinction Rebellion campaigners will be heading to London where they will join others in a climate change protest they hope will bring traffic to a standstill. Pic: Neil Perry.

Archant

Climate change campaigners from Norwich are cycling to London to join two weeks of civil disobedience protest which they hope will bring the capital to a standstill.

The Extinction Rebellion Rebel Riders are setting off from The Forum in Norwich on Friday morning to make their way to London for the International Rebellion event.

The group are aiming to arrive in London on Monday morning, having gathered other members as they pass through Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford and Waltham Abbey, before arriving in Parliament Square.

A spokesman for Extinction Rebellion Norwich said: “The two weeks of action in London aim to bring the capital to a standstill, to make the government listen and wake people up to the Climate Emergency.”

More protesters from Norfolk are due to make their way to London by coach on Sunday.

The group is planning to peacefully block traffic at four of London’s iconic locations - Marble Arch, Oxford Street, Waterloo Bridge and Parliament Square.

The Extinction Rebellion movement is using non-violent civil disobedience to make its voice heard. A group of semi-naked activists disrupted a recent Brexit debate in Parliament when they glued their hands to the glass of the public gallery.

In Norfolk, the group occupied the council chamber at Norfolk County Council in February, delaying the budget-setting meeting, The group also staged a protest in The Forum at a consultation session about the Norwich Northern Distributor Road Western Link and staged a ‘die-in’ beneath Norwich’s Christmas Tunnel of Lights.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Parents of teen who took his own life raise concerns about mental health services

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown who died in May 2018 . Photo: Mearl Brown

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Work worth £10m set to begin on Norfolk roads next week

A pothole in Norwich Road, Wymondham. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Police ‘shocked’ as motorist with three children in car tests positive for drugs on A47

Police said a driver who failed a drugs test had been behind the wheel with three small children in the car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich riders set to join Extinction Rebellion bid to bring London to standstill

Extinction Rebellion campaigners will be heading to London where they will join others in a climate change protest they hope will bring traffic to a standstill. Pic: Neil Perry.

Stars firing on all cylinders but aggregate win proves elusive

King's Lynn Stars' captain Robert Lambert was in good form at Poole after a sluggish start to the new season Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists