Search

Advanced search

Video

Environmental fears raised over proposed Western Link route

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 03 February 2020

A bat bridge on the NDR, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A bat bridge on the NDR, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Fresh environmental concerns have been raised over a controversial proposed new road connecting the Norwich Northern Distributor Road to the A47.

Primrose Grove, one of the county wildlife sites on the route of the proposed Western Link. Pic: Google.Primrose Grove, one of the county wildlife sites on the route of the proposed Western Link. Pic: Google.

The Norwich Western Link is proposed to join the NDR - now known as the Broadland Northway - with the A47 at Honingham.

The mooted route, which was backed by a Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council's cabinet last summer, passes through the wildlife-rich Wensum Valley.

Option C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilOption C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk Wildlife Trust says not enough is being done to protect important habitats and vulnerable species, particularly bats.

Norfolk County Council's proposal for the Norwich Western Link now include measures to create new habitat after the proposed development.

The council's cabinet will discuss the Western Link at a meeting today.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust said the region's wildlife needs established and mature habitat in order to survive.

Mike Jones, conservation officer at Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said: "We estimate that the western link road will include the permanent loss of between three and four hectares of woodland. The mature trees in this woodland provide features such as holes and bark gaps, which form a key roosting habitat for the local bat population. The rarity of the species present means that this woodland is likely to be of national importance.

"A new woodland planted to meet the net gain targets adopted would fail to provide replacement bat roost sites and therefore would not mitigate or compensate for the losses. This would be compounded by the disconnection of the remaining areas, leaving them more vulnerable to local extinction."

It comes as Wild Wings Ecology have set up a Crowdfunder, which has raised more than £2,000, for an independent and scientific survey into barbastelle bats in Norfolk - a rare and protected species.

The bat specialist and ecology group say the proposed Norwich Western Link road will cut through one of the few remaining strongholds for the bats, and a fair compromise needs to be reached to protect the species and the demand for travel.

This month a BBC investigation found the bat bridges designed to guide bats over the NDR and protect them from traffic do not work.

Previously the council has defended the bridges, saying it was still "early days" when it came to gauging their success.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant ‘everyone’s favourite’ again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant ‘everyone’s favourite’ again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed following City’s stalemate at Newcastle

Norwich City players, from left, Ondrej Duda, Alex Tettey, Lukas Rupp, Christoph Zimmermann and Grant Hanley defend a Newcastle free-kick Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

Rail passengers set for week of replacement bus services

All rail services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Lowestoft will run through rail replacement bus services. Picture: Lesley Buckley.

Top Norfolk chef dedicates sausage roll to people who saved his life

Norfolk chefs Charlie Hodson and Ben Handley will compete in the Great Sausage Roll off. Picture: Archant, Charlie Hodson
Drive 24