Search

Advanced search

Norfolk people 'unaware' of environment impact from food waste

PUBLISHED: 10:28 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 26 November 2019

Food waste is a significant contributor to climate change, but only 36pc of Norfolk residents are aware of this. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Food waste is a significant contributor to climate change, but only 36pc of Norfolk residents are aware of this. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Just a third of people in Norfolk are aware that food waste contributes to climate change, new figures have revealed.

#BananaDrama campaign display with message '1.4m edible bananas are binned every day in the UK. Picture: Hubbub.#BananaDrama campaign display with message '1.4m edible bananas are binned every day in the UK. Picture: Hubbub.

A poll of 1,050 residents in the county carried out by survey consultants Censuswide this month found that only 36pc know of the impact that throwing away food has on the environment, though two thirds say they find throwing away food that could have been eaten frustrating.

It is estimated that around a third of food produced in the world goes to waste, with East Anglian households binning £810 worth every year on average.

Rotting food produces methane, a greenhouse gas far more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the Earth.

To combat this, Food Savvy - a two-year campaign led by environmental charity Hubbub, Suffolk Waste Partnership and Norfolk County Council - is urging residents to help tackle the issue in the region.

You may also want to watch:

Trewin Restorick, chief executive of Hubbub, said: "Food waste is a vital issue to tackle; it not only impacts our wallets, it's a massive contributor to climate change, responsible for 11pc of all greenhouse gas emissions.

"The enthusiastic response residents have given Food Savvy so far has been fantastic and we're now keen to get even more people involved in the campaign's second year. We'd encourage anyone wanting to do their bit to reduce food waste to visit the website for more tips and information."

Food Savvy aims to educate people about the environmental and monetary impact of throwing away eatables, while hoping to encourage a 20pc reduction of food waste by 2025.

Successful activities so far include community cooking programme Kitchen Love, family events Banana Drama and Festive Freeze and Halloween Pumpkin Rescue.

Kate Murrell, waste reduction and recycling nanager at Norfolk County Council, said: "At the events across Norfolk over the past year we've found people have a real desire to cut food waste. Our Banana Drama tour attracted nearly 2,000 households while more than 210 people have already completed the Food Savvy Challenge at home."

Helen White from Love Food Hate Waste said: "The food waste fight is not only an incredibly worthy cause, but it's also an increasingly urgent one.

"The scale of the problem is huge, and the way to tackle it is together."

Most Read

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Man and company due in court accused of cutting down trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Primary school forced into closure by drainage failure

Hethersett VC Primary School has been forced to close on Tuesday as a result of drainage issues Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family to reopen pub which hosted wake for 28-year-old relative

Philippa Easton, with mum Kay Battersby and brother Connor Battersby, are set to reopen the pub which hosted Dale Easton's, Philippa's partner, wake. Photo: Courtesy of Philippa Easton

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and company due in court accused of cutting down trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Elderly woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

Damgate Lane in Acle, where an elderly woman's car crashed into a house yesterday. Picture: Google

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists