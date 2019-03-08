Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

City centre road to be closed all weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:05 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 02 August 2019

Earlham Road will be closed from 7am at the junction by Earlham Crematorium. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Earlham Road will be closed from 7am at the junction by Earlham Crematorium. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A city centre road will be closed to traffic this weekend as part of ongoing safety improvement works.

It is the second weekend Earlham Road will be closed to traffic as part of a series of upgrades.

The road will be closed from 7am tomorrow (Saturday) from the junction at Earlham Crematorium and will not reopen until late on Sunday evening.

During the closure access will be maintained and diversion signs put in place.

You may also want to watch:

The closure marks the second of four weekend closures as part of a £1.6m project for Earlham Road which will see new cycle lanes created on both sides of the road, a 20mph speed limit, new zebra crossings and junction improvements.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council's cabinet member with responsibility for the Transport for Norwich partnership, said: "This work marks the next phase of our project to improve road safety for cyclists in the Earlham Road area. Our research showed that this section of the green pedalway had the highest level of accidents over a five-year study period and, using the funding awarded from the DfT, we are building a project that addresses this through a series of changes between the outer ring road roundabout and the junction with Heigham Road.

"Since 2013, the numbers of cyclists passing through the area has more than doubled and this, combined with growth in housing numbers, means it's important we create the safest routes possible to connect the areas where people live with sites of employment and education, and the city centre.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete both of the safety improvement schemes in Earlham Road. This has been programmed so most of the work will be over the school and university summer holidays to help reduce the impact."

Most Read

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Man who vaulted A11 roundabout after ‘misjudgement’ banned from driving for a year

Ryan Lamb has been found guilty of dangerous driving after this dramatic crash on the A11 near Attleborough.

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s frightening’ - Repeated late night door-knocking mystifies villagers

An aerial view of Poringland where the late night doorknocking is happening. Picture: Google

Parish council chairman slams ‘over-ambitious’ plan for 450 new homes

The land at Weeting at the junction with Brandon Road and Harling Drove where a crematorium could be built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

11 of the best restaurants for families in Norfolk

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Credit: James Bass

Teenager threatened with knife at Norwich bus station

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists