Search

Advanced search

'Complete madness': Anglers say barriers will wipe out Broads fishing

PUBLISHED: 13:07 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 22 January 2020

General secretary of the Pike Anglers' Club of Great Britain, John Currie. Picture: Elixir Media

General secretary of the Pike Anglers' Club of Great Britain, John Currie. Picture: Elixir Media

Archant

Fishing enthusiasts have warned temporary barriers on a private broad would be catastrophic and devastate the fish population.

Hoveton Great Broad. Picture: Simon FinlayHoveton Great Broad. Picture: Simon Finlay

Concerns have been raised at the start of a 20-day Environment Agency public consultation to introduce three fish barriers to isolate Hoveton Great Broad from the River Bure.

Hoveton Great Broad. Picture: Simon FinlayHoveton Great Broad. Picture: Simon Finlay

The Natural England-led project proposes to remove the majority of fish from the broad, known as biomanipulation, for 10 years which will allow water fleas to thrive who will then feed on the algae, thereby cleaning the water.

Fishing experts are worried the move will reduce the bream population as they claim the broad is a unique habitat which is perfect for the species to breed in. Other fish including roach, perch and carp also breed in the broad.

John Currie, general secretary for the Pike Anglers' Club of Great Britain, said: "It is a disaster waiting to happen. It is complete madness. The knock-on effect would be catastrophic for the eco-system."

MORE: Fears £4m restoration of broad poses threat to bream breeding ground



Stephen Roberts, chairman of the Norwich and District Pike Club, said: "It will totally devastate the fishing industry on the Norfolk Broads. Similar projects have been done in different broads before but never on a broad attached to a river. If you kill the bream off that is going to be the end of them.

"The reeds, conditions and depth on Hoveton Great Broad are all perfect for the bream. It is the best broad. It does not need improving. It is a unique broad.

"People come from all over the country for bream fishing. It is a massive part of the Broads tourism industry."

Mr Currie added fishing tourism brought in £12m each year to the Broads.

The fish barrier project would "improve the ecological condition of this designated broad", according to the consultation which ends on February 17.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "We have actively conducted significant research for this project and we are aware of the findings that greatly contribute to the understanding of the behaviour of Broadland fish populations. This consultation is to allow the public to express their views on the project before a final decision is made."

To comment on the consultation visit https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/east-anglia-c-e/hoveton-great-broad-temporary-fish-barriers

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Two cars in crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neighbours describe scene of ‘terrible’ crash where two cars flipped

Lakenham Road, Norwich, where a black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

‘Complete madness’: Anglers say barriers will wipe out Broads fishing

General secretary of the Pike Anglers' Club of Great Britain, John Currie. Picture: Elixir Media
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists