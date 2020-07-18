Gallery

All the best pictures of Comet Neowise over Norfolk

Comet Neowise over the Norwich NDR. Picture: Christopher Dean (c) copyright newzulu.com

From the Norfolk coast to the NDR, many of our readers sent in their stunning pictures of Comet Neowise passing over Norfolk.

Comet Neowise captured over Brancaster Staithe in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. Picture: Gary Pearson Comet Neowise captured over Brancaster Staithe in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. Picture: Gary Pearson

The comet was first spotted in March by NASA’s infrared-observing NEOWISE telescope, but in July it became visible to the naked eye in the Northern Hemisphere.

It is currently visible before sunrise and after sunset, providing it is dark enough and there isn’t heavy light pollution, and no binoculars or telescopes are needed.

The comet is the brightest to pass over the Northern Hemisphere in 25 years and its close proximity to the sun has caused a trail of debris as dust and gas burns of its surface.

Comet Neowise captured above a lone tree near Weston Longville at 11.45pm on Sunday, July 12. Picture: Dan Holley Comet Neowise captured above a lone tree near Weston Longville at 11.45pm on Sunday, July 12. Picture: Dan Holley

Stargazers have captured it in all corners of Norfolk and it will reach its closest point to earth on July 23 when it will be 103 million km away, which is around 400 times further than the moon.

Make sure to have your eyes to the skies as Comet Neowise, which has the official name C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE), won’t be visible again for another 6,800 years.

Comet Neowise captured over Brancaster Staithe in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. Picture: Gary Pearson Comet Neowise captured over Brancaster Staithe in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. Picture: Gary Pearson

Comet Neowise captured in the night sky at Wymondham Abbey at 1.18am on Monday, July 13. Picture: Chris Greenfield Comet Neowise captured in the night sky at Wymondham Abbey at 1.18am on Monday, July 13. Picture: Chris Greenfield

Comet Neowise shoots across the night sky. Picture: Dean Morter Comet Neowise shoots across the night sky. Picture: Dean Morter