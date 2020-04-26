Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Graffiti artist creates stunning ‘cling film’ art in village woodland

PUBLISHED: 16:04 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 26 April 2020

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Archant

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Archant

Archant

A graffiti artist has been spreading cheer during the coronavirus pandemic by creating eye-catching woodland installations using cling film.

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: ArchantGraffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Archant

With the country adjusting to lockdown restrictions, Craig Broughton, from Hethersett, was left unable to visit his favourite graffiti spots in Norwich.

But the 28-year-old found a secluded spot in the woods in his village and began experimenting with an increasingly popular form of graffiti art, which uses cling film instead of walls.

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Vikki JayneGraffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Vikki Jayne

And the reaction from locals has been one of huge positivity, with families enjoying the sight while out on their daily walks.

“So far the reaction seems to have been 100pc positive,” he said. “I was conscious of the plastic and people being unsure about that, but it’s all temporary and each piece is taken down within two weeks.

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Courtesy of Craig BroughtonGraffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Courtesy of Craig Broughton

“It’s cool because it’s see-through so it incorporates nature in the background as well.”

Vikki Jayne, who has lived in the village her entire life, is among the residents to laud Mr Broughton for his artistic talents.

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Craig BroughtonGraffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Craig Broughton

She spotted the art while on a walk through woodland with her two boys, Benjamin, 13, and Matthew, 10, and says it has brought a smile to their faces during uncertain times.

“We’ve been walking round that way on a daily basis and we just happened to spot the art in the woods,” she said. “Initially I said to my children ‘what’s going on here?’

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Vikki JayneGraffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Vikki Jayne

“I posted some pictures in the ‘All Things Hethersett’ Facebook page for everyone else to see because I thought they were so lovely. The response across the village has been really positive - it’s been wonderful to see.

“The kids absolutely love them. Lots of my friends have children and it has been really delightful to see their reactions, so hats off to Craig for what he’s doing.”

Vikki Jayne and her two sons, Benjamin and Matthew, have been impressed with graffiti artist Craig Broughton's art installations in Hethersett. Picture: Vikki JayneVikki Jayne and her two sons, Benjamin and Matthew, have been impressed with graffiti artist Craig Broughton's art installations in Hethersett. Picture: Vikki Jayne

Having been stunned by such a positive reaction, Mr Broughton says he plans to continue painting so long as people keep enjoying his work.

“The butterfly I did last week went down really well,” he added. “I think that’s because it’s a friendly bug as opposed to a scary spider.

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Craig BroughtonGraffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film. Picture: Craig Broughton

“I have been asking people what they would like to see next. Because of how positive the community has been, I would definitely like to keep this going.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Recruitment starts for 60 jobs in new coronavirus step-down centre

The former Cawston Lodge care home is to be turned into temporary beds for people discharged from Norfolk's hospitals. Pic: Archant.

Nurse in pain told to file broken tooth with nail file as dentist waiting lists grow

File photo. A nurse at the NNUH was unable to get an emergency dental appointemnt due to extensive waiting lists. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Pulling together’ - How one seaside village is coping during the coronavirus lockdown

Spot the human being on Walcott beach during lockdown. Pictures: David Bale

WATCH: Aerial footage of Great Yarmouth under lockdown

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: 12 new deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals, but the James Paget hospital reported no new fatalities. Picture: Archant

Recruitment starts for 60 jobs in new coronavirus step-down centre

The former Cawston Lodge care home is to be turned into temporary beds for people discharged from Norfolk's hospitals. Pic: Archant.

Online food delivery slots begin to appear as supermarkets fight to expand capacity

Retired journalist John Evans. Pic: submitted

Community flourishes in Norfolk and Suffolk border village where lockdown is ‘amazing’

Lound Village April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Drug dealers and burglar who left victim with nightmares

(Left to right) Callum Ascione and Leon Punchard. Photo: Norfolk Police
Drive 24