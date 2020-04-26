Gallery

Graffiti artist creates stunning ‘cling film’ art in village woodland

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film.

A graffiti artist has been spreading cheer during the coronavirus pandemic by creating eye-catching woodland installations using cling film.

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film.

With the country adjusting to lockdown restrictions, Craig Broughton, from Hethersett, was left unable to visit his favourite graffiti spots in Norwich.

But the 28-year-old found a secluded spot in the woods in his village and began experimenting with an increasingly popular form of graffiti art, which uses cling film instead of walls.

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film.

And the reaction from locals has been one of huge positivity, with families enjoying the sight while out on their daily walks.

“So far the reaction seems to have been 100pc positive,” he said. “I was conscious of the plastic and people being unsure about that, but it’s all temporary and each piece is taken down within two weeks.

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film.

“It’s cool because it’s see-through so it incorporates nature in the background as well.”

Vikki Jayne, who has lived in the village her entire life, is among the residents to laud Mr Broughton for his artistic talents.

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film.

She spotted the art while on a walk through woodland with her two boys, Benjamin, 13, and Matthew, 10, and says it has brought a smile to their faces during uncertain times.

“We’ve been walking round that way on a daily basis and we just happened to spot the art in the woods,” she said. “Initially I said to my children ‘what’s going on here?’

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film.

“I posted some pictures in the ‘All Things Hethersett’ Facebook page for everyone else to see because I thought they were so lovely. The response across the village has been really positive - it’s been wonderful to see.

“The kids absolutely love them. Lots of my friends have children and it has been really delightful to see their reactions, so hats off to Craig for what he’s doing.”

Vikki Jayne and her two sons, Benjamin and Matthew, have been impressed with graffiti artist Craig Broughton's art installations in Hethersett.

Having been stunned by such a positive reaction, Mr Broughton says he plans to continue painting so long as people keep enjoying his work.

“The butterfly I did last week went down really well,” he added. “I think that’s because it’s a friendly bug as opposed to a scary spider.

Graffiti artist Craig Broughton has been creating art installations in the woods in Hethersett using cling film.

“I have been asking people what they would like to see next. Because of how positive the community has been, I would definitely like to keep this going.”