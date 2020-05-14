How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?
PUBLISHED: 15:35 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 14 May 2020
Archant
They say the skies have been getting clearer lately - and they were right today.
For this afternoon you could clearly see right across The Wash from Hunstanton cliff tops to the funfair at Skegness.
A haze often masks the Lincolnshire side of the estuary, around 12 miles away, altogether.
But while things were a little hazy this afternoon, you could clearly pick out the roller coaster and other structures.
A cargo ship was plodding down the coast towards Boston or Long Sutton. The stump - aka the towering St Botolph’s Church at Boston could also be seen.
Further away, the twin chimneys of Sutton Bridge Power Station were also visible through the glare of the sun bouncing off the sea.
