How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

They say the skies have been getting clearer lately - and they were right today.

A cargo ship travels down the Lincolnshire coast towards Sutton Bridge - seen across The Wash from the Norfolk side 12 miles away Picture: Chris Bishop A cargo ship travels down the Lincolnshire coast towards Sutton Bridge - seen across The Wash from the Norfolk side 12 miles away Picture: Chris Bishop

For this afternoon you could clearly see right across The Wash from Hunstanton cliff tops to the funfair at Skegness.

A haze often masks the Lincolnshire side of the estuary, around 12 miles away, altogether.

The Boston Stump - aka St Botolph's Church - seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop The Boston Stump - aka St Botolph's Church - seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

But while things were a little hazy this afternoon, you could clearly pick out the roller coaster and other structures.

A cargo ship was plodding down the coast towards Boston or Long Sutton. The stump - aka the towering St Botolph’s Church at Boston could also be seen.

Sutton Bridge Power Station could be seen across the estuary more than 20 miles away Picture Chris Bishop Sutton Bridge Power Station could be seen across the estuary more than 20 miles away Picture Chris Bishop

Further away, the twin chimneys of Sutton Bridge Power Station were also visible through the glare of the sun bouncing off the sea.