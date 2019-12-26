Search

Crowds gather for West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet

PUBLISHED: 12:58 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 26 December 2019

Riders and hounds move off from the West Norfolk Hunt's oBxing Day meet Picture: Chrs Bishop

Archant

Crowds gathered for the Boxing Day meet of Britain's oldest hunt.

Hounds move off from the Boxing Day meet at Raynham Hall Picture: Chris BishopHounds move off from the Boxing Day meet at Raynham Hall Picture: Chris Bishop

The West Norfolk Hunt, which claims to be 500 years old, set off from Raynham Hall, near Fakenham.

Lord Townshend, whose family has inhabited the estate for almost as long, said he was "proud as punch" to welcome the hounds, which had been meeting at the hall since before he was born in 1945.

Crowds gather at the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet Picture Chris BishopCrowds gather at the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet Picture Chris Bishop

As the hunt assembled in front of the hall, its master Andrew Kendall said: "It's wonderful to see so many people here, supporting this great tradition. We're delighted."

There was time for the customary stirrup cup, before a long blast on the huntsman's horn signalled time to get under way.

The hounds arrive at the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet Picture: Chris BishopThe hounds arrive at the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet Picture: Chris Bishop

After hacking down the avenue of lime trees, lined by 4x4s, the hounds were onto the false scent laid earlier and away.

West Norfolk hunt master Andrew Kendall at the Boxing Day met at Raynham Hall Picture: Chris BishopWest Norfolk hunt master Andrew Kendall at the Boxing Day met at Raynham Hall Picture: Chris Bishop

Huntsman and hounds at the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet at Raynham Hall Picture: Chris BishopHuntsman and hounds at the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet at Raynham Hall Picture: Chris Bishop

