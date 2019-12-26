Crowds gather for West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet

Riders and hounds move off from the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet Picture: Chris Bishop

Crowds gathered for the Boxing Day meet of Britain's oldest hunt.

Hounds move off from the Boxing Day meet at Raynham Hall Picture: Chris Bishop

The West Norfolk Hunt, which claims to be 500 years old, set off from Raynham Hall, near Fakenham.

Lord Townshend, whose family has inhabited the estate for almost as long, said he was "proud as punch" to welcome the hounds, which had been meeting at the hall since before he was born in 1945.

As the hunt assembled in front of the hall, its master Andrew Kendall said: "It's wonderful to see so many people here, supporting this great tradition. We're delighted."

There was time for the customary stirrup cup, before a long blast on the huntsman's horn signalled time to get under way.

After hacking down the avenue of lime trees, lined by 4x4s, the hounds were onto the false scent laid earlier and away.

