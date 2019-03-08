Do you know where this natural beauty spot is hidden?
PUBLISHED: 12:33 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 03 April 2019
Archant
Hundreds of people drive past it everyday but are not aware of the natural beauty spot that sits just metres away from the A140.
The Bluebell Wood Burial Park hosts one of the largest displays of bluebells in the region and is opening its doors to members of the public.
The park, at Hainford, will host open days on April 27 and 28 as well as May 4 and 5.
Owners Andrew and Caroline Morton believe the display created by millions of bluebell blooms will be more sensational than ever.
Mr Morton said: “We have been able to introduce a little more light into the wood through sensitive coppicing and we are sure the bluebells will benefit.”
Since being introduced in 2016 the open days have seen more than 700 visitors each year.
In October last year the park opened a 120-seat hall named Cedar Hall which has since won a rural building award.
For more information visit www.norfolkbluebellwood.co.uk