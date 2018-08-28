‘Everyone was stopping’ - basking shark spotted metres off coast of north Norfolk

A basking shark was spotted swimming off the coast at Walcott yesterday. Photo: AMELIA MILLS Archant

A north Norfolk artist has shared the breathtaking moment she spotted a basking shark swimming off the coast of her village.

Amelia Mills, from Walcott, spotted what she believes was a basking shark swimming about 150m out to sea on Tuesday, November 27.

Miss Mills, who works at the Kingfisher Cafe in Walcott said: “The man from the fish shop next door posted on Facebook he had seen one.

“I wandered up at about half nine or 10am and he came out again.

“We got the binoculars out and it definitely looked like a proper shark. We could see the dorsal fin.

“We’re just speculating but we think it’s a basking shark.

“I reckon it was about 150m out.”

Miss Mills, who says she creates big abstract artworks, added: “Everyone was stopping and taking a moment to appreciate it.

“They’re more common around the west coast of the country [but] I’m sure they’ve been seen down here before.”