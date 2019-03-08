Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

WATCH - Another dramatic cliff fall at Norfolk beach

PUBLISHED: 14:01 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 14 June 2019

Another cliff fall at Sidestrand in north Norfolk. Pictures: Paul Macro

Another cliff fall at Sidestrand in north Norfolk. Pictures: Paul Macro

Archant

Four people were seen dangerously standing on top of the cliffs at Sidestrand in north Norfolk, after another fall of earth onto the beach.

Another cliff fall at Sidestrand in north Norfolk. Pictures: Paul MacroAnother cliff fall at Sidestrand in north Norfolk. Pictures: Paul Macro

The aftermath was captured on camera by Paul Macro who is part of an ongoing coastal erosion survey project.

It comes after tonnes of earth were sent plummeting onto the same beach in a cliffside collapse at around 6.30am on Wednesday, June 12.

Mr Macro, who was on the beach with the knowledge of Humber Coastguard, said: "There was another huge slip of land. We think it happened about tea-time on Thursday .

"We've witnessed four people putting themselves at huge risk by standing on top of the cliffs, and we saw two people climbing up the cliffs.

"The steps down to the beach, which we have been standing on for two months, are now gone. There are lumps of cliff on the beach and some of the fences, made out of hardest wood, have been torn down. This is scary stuff.

"People attempting a walk from Sidestrand to Trimingham should only do it at low tide."

You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) joined HM Coastguard in warning of the dangers of cliff falls following heavy rain.

An NNDC spokesman said: "NNDC staff, including a costal engineer, are on site putting up safety warning signs. They are doing this to warn the public of the danger around the cliffs and to reinforce basic coastal safety messages.

"We strongly advise people to remain clear of cliff edges.

"This also applies to the base of the cliffs, and so walkers are also advised to take care when walking along the coast in case of cliff slips."

Pete Revell, from the Coastguard's Bacton team, said: "We've had several days of heavy rain and there's more to come so this could be the start of the cliffs being unstable.

"The water coming off the fields makes the cliffs absolutely saturated and it ends up becoming a mud bath."

Mr Macro is taking part in a six-month project scanning and photographing the Norfolk coast for a London studio called ScanLAB Studios.

Related articles

Most Read

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Man’s body found in King’s Lynn

Hardings Way, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Running column: A sub 20-minute 5K finally belongs to Mark Armstrong

Runners complete race two of the Wroxham 5K Series on Wednesday night. Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists