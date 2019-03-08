Video

WATCH - Another dramatic cliff fall at Norfolk beach

Another cliff fall at Sidestrand in north Norfolk. Pictures: Paul Macro Archant

Four people were seen dangerously standing on top of the cliffs at Sidestrand in north Norfolk, after another fall of earth onto the beach.

The aftermath was captured on camera by Paul Macro who is part of an ongoing coastal erosion survey project.

It comes after tonnes of earth were sent plummeting onto the same beach in a cliffside collapse at around 6.30am on Wednesday, June 12.

Mr Macro, who was on the beach with the knowledge of Humber Coastguard, said: "There was another huge slip of land. We think it happened about tea-time on Thursday .

"We've witnessed four people putting themselves at huge risk by standing on top of the cliffs, and we saw two people climbing up the cliffs.

"The steps down to the beach, which we have been standing on for two months, are now gone. There are lumps of cliff on the beach and some of the fences, made out of hardest wood, have been torn down. This is scary stuff.

"People attempting a walk from Sidestrand to Trimingham should only do it at low tide."

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) joined HM Coastguard in warning of the dangers of cliff falls following heavy rain.

An NNDC spokesman said: "NNDC staff, including a costal engineer, are on site putting up safety warning signs. They are doing this to warn the public of the danger around the cliffs and to reinforce basic coastal safety messages.

"We strongly advise people to remain clear of cliff edges.

"This also applies to the base of the cliffs, and so walkers are also advised to take care when walking along the coast in case of cliff slips."

Pete Revell, from the Coastguard's Bacton team, said: "We've had several days of heavy rain and there's more to come so this could be the start of the cliffs being unstable.

"The water coming off the fields makes the cliffs absolutely saturated and it ends up becoming a mud bath."

Mr Macro is taking part in a six-month project scanning and photographing the Norfolk coast for a London studio called ScanLAB Studios.