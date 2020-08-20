Search

Advanced search

10,000 fish released into Norfolk river

PUBLISHED: 21:31 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:31 20 August 2020

The Environment Agency fisheries team release 10,000 dace into the River Thet. Picture: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency fisheries team release 10,000 dace into the River Thet. Picture: Environment Agency

Archant

A spawn of 10,000 fish have been released into a Norfolk river six months early following the recent heatwave.

The Environment Agency fisheries team release 10,000 dace into the River Thet. Picture: Environment AgencyThe Environment Agency fisheries team release 10,000 dace into the River Thet. Picture: Environment Agency

Fisheries officers from the Environment Agency released thousands of young dace into the River Thet, near Thetford, after a large batch spawned at Calverton fish farm.

The sheer number of fish that spawned due to the recent hot weather meant the farm was at full capacity resulting in the fish being released at 18 months old - six months earlier than usual.

Kye Jerrom, Environment Agency fisheries specialist in East Anglia, said: “Restocking our rivers helps boost fish populations, support a healthy ecology, and benefits anglers – and it’s a key feature of the work we do to benefit people and the environment.

“This work is part of a whole programme of fish-restocking, which will see thousands of dace, roach and chub put back into the river to compensate for the fish lost to a pollution in 2018.”

The Environment Agency fisheries team release 10,000 dace into the River Thet. Picture: Environment AgencyThe Environment Agency fisheries team release 10,000 dace into the River Thet. Picture: Environment Agency

Dace are a small silvery fish that can live between six to 12 years.

You may also want to watch:

The small fish tend to shoal in huge numbers and feed on the river bed, but will come to the surface to catch flies and midges.

In the angling community, dace are among the first fish to appear.

The officers were able to complete the task in a few hours.

The release of the fish is part of an ongoing project to restock waters following a pollution incident in Brackley, Northamptonshire, in 2018, which resulted in the death of thousands of fish.

The Environment Agency plans further restocking in the winter, with the release of dace, roach and chub.

Since the pollution incident, the Environment Agency has released more than 30,000 fish back into the river.

In addition to monitoring and improving fish numbers, the agency’s fisheries teams also help fish in distress, carry out fisheries enforcement activity, respond to environmental incidents, improve habitat and encourage new anglers to take up the hobby, working alongside angling clubs, wildlife trusts, landowners and other groups.

The Environment Agency’s fisheries team work is funded by income from fishing licence sales.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One person hospitalised after four-vehicle crash on A47

The traffic tailbacks on the A47 at Blofield after the crash on August 20, 2020. Picture: Andy Carter

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

New sugar tariff quota leaves a bitter taste for East Anglian beet farmers

Fenland sugar beet grower and NFU Sugar board chairman Michael Sly said the governments new zero-tariff raw sugar quota is

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to build ‘huge’ five-bed farmhouse with bee sanctuary is rejected

The five-bedroomed 'mansion' as described by councillors. Photo: Paul Robinson Partnership

‘I want to play football’ - City target Gibson confirms Burnley exit is likely

Will Ben Gibson be waving goodbye to Burnley soon? Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

10,000 fish released into Norfolk river

The Environment Agency fisheries team release 10,000 dace into the River Thet. Picture: Environment Agency