Entries open for Tour de Broads cycling challenge

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:53 AM March 9, 2021   
Children celebrating at a previous Tour de Broads event in Norfolk.

Children celebrating at a previous Tour de Broads event in Norfolk.

Families can get on their bikes for a cycling celebration through the Broads this summer,

The Tour de Broads 2021 and its various routes will start and finish at Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse, on the edge of Norwich, on Sunday, August 22.

Participants can take part in groups of no more than six and people must remain socially distant, to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

Cyclists in a previous Tour de Broads event.

Cyclists in a previous Tour de Broads event.

Groups and individuals on the day can tackle 25, 50, 75, 100 or150 mile routes which will be fully signposted and take in Norfolk's countryside.

The cycling event started eight years ago and is organised by Pedal Revolution community interest company with the aim of getting people active and moving.

A cyclist enjoying a previous Tour de Broads community event in Norfolk.

A cyclist enjoying a previous Tour de Broads community event in Norfolk.

It is open to anyone from novices to keen cyclists and is inspired by the Tour de France.

People need to pre-book a place and the races will leave at staggered times to keep people safe.

Visit thepedalrevolution.co.uk/tour-de-broads

