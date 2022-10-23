News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Is this Norfolk's biggest fire brigade fan?

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 10:00 AM October 23, 2022
Updated: 11:00 AM October 23, 2022
Chris Wisken hopes to write a book of Norfolk's fire brigade history

Chris Wisken hopes to write a book of Norfolk's fire brigade history - Credit: Archant

It has been a source of fascination for generations of schoolboys.

And for Chris Wisken an enthusiasm for the fire brigade has lasted for more than three decades.

Now, the 34-year-old, from Harleston, is planning to write book on his passion, exploring the history of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Chris Wisken, aged four, at Harleston Carnival sitting in the town's fire engine

Chris Wisken, aged four, at Harleston Carnival sitting in the town's fire engine - Credit: Submitted

Since the age of two, the former Archbishop Sancroft High School pupil has revelled in everything associated with the fire service.

Mr Wisken, of Weavers Croft, said: “I have been interested in Norfolk’s fire service for 32 years and over the last ten years I been especially interested in its history.

Chris Wisken at Henham Steam Rally where there were preserved Norfolk appliances

Chris Wisken at Henham Steam Rally where there were preserved Norfolk appliances - Credit: Submitted

"I have brought and read several books related to our fire service’s past and, although there have been books written on individual stations around Norfolk, to my knowledge there has never been one written on the history of our fire service as a whole.”

One such book included A History of the Norwich City Fire Brigade by B. S. Veriod, in which it is revealed that a century and a half before the Great Fire of London much of Norwich was devastated by its own blaze, in 1505.

A History of the Norwich City Fire Brigade by B. S. Veriod

A History of the Norwich City Fire Brigade by B. S. Veriod - Credit: Norwich Library

Then in 1668, just two years after the Great Fire of London, Norwich had its first fire engine, kept in St Andrew’s Hall.

And in 1797, Thomas Bignold set up the Norwich Union Society for the Insurance of Houses, Stock and Merchandise from Fire which, at that time, included its own trained fire brigades.

He added: “I have been reading this fascinating book over a few days and it has got me thinking about the history of the fire service in Norwich and how much has changed since this book was written.

“I'm planning to write a similar version of this and bring it up to date, as well as to incorporate other stations in Norfolk.

“If there are any former and current firefighters willing to share memories and photos, please do contact me.”

  • Information for Chris Wisken can be emailed to chriswisken88@gmail.com
Mr R Richardson of the Fakenham fire brigade with their fire engine. Date: August 1952.

Mr R Richardson of the Fakenham fire brigade with their fire engine. Date: August 1952. - Credit: Archant Library

AYLSHAM FIRE BRIGADE 1962

OCCUPATIONS / PUBLIC SERVICES AYLSHAM FIRE BRIGADE PRESN DATE; 1962 - Credit: Archant

Five members of Wroxham Fire Brigade pictured with a Dennis Water Tender. Thorpe Recreation Ground 1954

Occupations -- Public Services Five members of Wroxham Fire Brigade pictured with a Dennis Water Tender. The senior officer in the white helmet and his colleagues have clearly posed for the photographs Thorpe Recreation Ground 1954 - Credit: Archant Library

Carrow Fire Brigade 1890s

Carrow Fire Brigade 1890s - Credit: Archant Library

Holt Road, Aylmerton - Holt Road closed as a lorry catches fire and is put out by the Fire Brigade

Holt Road, Aylmerton Holt Road closed as a lorry catches fire and is put out by the Fire Brigade - Credit: Archant Library

Holt Road, AylmertonHolt Road closed as a lorry catches fire and is put out by the Fire BrigadeFor

Holt Road, Aylmerton Holt Road closed as a lorry catches fire and is put out by the Fire Brigade - Credit: Archant Library

Holt Road, Aylmerton Holt Road closed as a lorry catches fire and is put out by the Fire Brigade For

Holt Road, Aylmerton Holt Road closed as a lorry catches fire and is put out by the Fire Brigade - Credit: Colin Finch

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971.

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971 - Credit: Archant

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971. Picture: Archant library

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971 - Credit: Archant

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971. Picture: Archant library

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971 - Credit: Archant

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971. Picture: Archant library

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971 - Credit: Archant

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971. Picture: Archant library

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971 - Credit: Archant

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971. Picture: Archant library

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971 - Credit: Archant

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971. Picture: Archant library

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971 - Credit: Archant

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971. Picture: Archant library

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971 - Credit: Archant

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971. Picture: Archant library

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971 - Credit: Archant

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971. Picture: Archant library

Sandringham fire brigade opening at Dersingham, 8th July, 1971 - Credit: Archant

Dereham Fire Brigade with its new fire engine. Dated 7 March 1973

Occupations - Public Services Dereham Fire Brigade with its new fire engine. Dated 7 March 1973 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich fire brigade in action after air raid WW2

Norwich fire brigade in action after air raid WW2 - Credit: Archant

Pic for EDP story by Rowan Entwistle - Flight Lieutenant Rosie Gilmore and Deputy Chief Fire Officer

Flight Lieutenant Rosie Gilmore and Deputy Chief Fire Officer Paul Heyden working side by side in the call centre for the Fire Brigade at the Norfolk Police Headquarters in Wymondham - Credit: Archant Eastern Daily Press

The call centre for Norfolk Police at the Headquarters in Wymondham, where the temporary control centre was for the Fire Brigade

The call centre for Norfolk Police at the Headquarters in Wymondham, where the temporary control centre was for the Fire Brigade - Credit: Archant Eastern Daily Press

Norwich fire brigade in action after air raid Bethel St WW2

Norwich fire brigade in action after air raid Bethel St WW2 - Credit: Archant

Bygone Cromer firecrews

Bygone Comer firecrews - Credit: Archant Library

Yarmouth Fire Brigade of old, poised to tackle blazes like the timber yard and Britannia Pier ones in 1913 and 1914

At the ready: Yarmouth Fire Brigade of old, poised to tackle blazes like the timber yard and Britannia Pier ones in 1913 and 1914 - Credit: Archant

Norwich Fire Brigade dealing with aftermath of air raid WW2

Norwich Fire Brigade dealing with aftermath of air raid WW2 - Credit: Archant

FIRE BRIGADE PARADE

FIRE BRIGADE PARADE - Credit: Archant Library

A Hand in Hand fire brigade

A Hand in Hand fire brigade - Credit: Aviva

Fire engines sitting in the Lowestoft Normanshurst fire brigade station

Fire engines sitting in the Lowestoft Normanshurst fire brigade station - Credit: Eastern Daily Press / Archant

SENIOR FIRE CONTROL GLEN ROSKILLY AND FIRE CONTROL OPERATOR ANN MARIE BIRD IN THE BRIGADE CONTROL ROOM

SENIOR FIRE CONTROL GLEN ROSKILLY AND FIRE CONTROL OPERATOR ANN MARIE BIRD IN THE BRIGADE CONTROL ROOM - Credit: Archant

Lowestoft Normanshurst Fire Brigade station supporting a strike

Lowestoft Normanshurst Fire Brigade station supporting a strike - Credit: Eastern Daily Press / Archant


Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Norfolk

