News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'It would be the end of 55 years of pain' - Norwich drinkers back England to win

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:43 PM July 11, 2021   
Roland Holmes (left) and Melanie Woolston (right) watch on in the Rose Tavern.

Roland Holmes (left) and Melanie Woolston (right) watch on in the Rose Tavern. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Tension hangs in the air at the Rose Tavern on Rupert Street in Norwich as drinkers take their seats in front of the big screens.

Fans in the pub are in confident mood, with every supporter we spoke to backing England to win the Henri Delaunay trophy for the first time.

Tension hangs in the air at the Rose Tavern, where fans are taking their seats for England's first final in 55 years.

Tension hangs in the air at the Rose Tavern, where fans are taking their seats for England's first final in 55 years. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Robert Pond, who 55 years ago watched the 1966 World Cup Final on black and white TV at a friend's house in Hellesdon, is expecting a tight game.

He said: "I think it will be a tough game and a good game to win.

"It would be the end of 55 years of frustration if we won it, I just hope for once that lady luck is on our side."

Tension hangs in the air at the Rose Tavern, where fans are taking their seats for England's first final in 55 years.

Tension hangs in the air at the Rose Tavern, where fans are taking their seats for England's first final in 55 years. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere, Roland Holmes and Melanie Woolston were both backing England to win.

Mr Holmes said: "I reckon England will win with a narrow 1-0, it would mean the end of a decade of pain."

Roland Holmes (left) and Melanie Woolston (right) watch on in the Rose Tavern

Roland Holmes (left) and Melanie Woolston (right) watch on in the Rose Tavern - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

  1. 1 Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park
  2. 2 Shock as man dies after house fire
  3. 3 Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals
  1. 4 Warning issued after alcohol, mobile phones, and sports equipment left inside coffins
  2. 5 Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash
  3. 6 Drivers face delays after crash on A11
  4. 7 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
  5. 8 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
  6. 9 Cyclist injured in crash during time trial on A11
  7. 10 Two Norwich pubs closed as staff test positive for Covid-19

Ms Woolston said: "I'm hoping for 2-1 to England, but I reckon it'll go to extra time though.

"It's my dad's 70th birthday so I'm hoping they do it for him, he doesn't like football though."

Nikki and John Easterbrook were watching with their daughter Grace and are planning to Facetime other members of their family in Philadelphia during the match.

John, Nikki and Grace Easterbrook await the Euro 2020 final in the Rose.

John, Nikki and Grace Easterbrook await the Euro 2020 final in the Rose. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Mrs Easterbrook, who predicted a 3-0 win for England, said: "I've been following them throughout the tournament, it'll mean so much if they win it."

Becky Atkinson and Theo Oatley predicted a 4-2 and 1-0 win for England, saying they were hoping for a bank holiday if England won.

Becky Atkinson and Theo Oatley are backing England to win, and hoping for a bank holiday if they lift the trophy.

Becky Atkinson and Theo Oatley are backing England to win, and hoping for a bank holiday if they lift the trophy. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Ms Atkinson said: "I reckon it'll be 4-2 to England, but I'm not sure, we've never been in this position before."

Mr Oatley added: "I'm hoping for a bank holiday, but I'm just glad I don't have to work until 1pm tomorrow."



Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ongoing flooding at traffic lights near Carrow Road.

Video

Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Marsh, Burnham Overy

'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction

Sarah Hussain

person
EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. 

EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter decorates the Murderers as he prepares for the England against Ukraine football match in

Coronavirus

Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus