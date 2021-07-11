'It would be the end of 55 years of pain' - Norwich drinkers back England to win

Published: 7:43 PM July 11, 2021

Roland Holmes (left) and Melanie Woolston (right) watch on in the Rose Tavern.

Tension hangs in the air at the Rose Tavern on Rupert Street in Norwich as drinkers take their seats in front of the big screens.

Fans in the pub are in confident mood, with every supporter we spoke to backing England to win the Henri Delaunay trophy for the first time.

Tension hangs in the air at the Rose Tavern, where fans are taking their seats for England's first final in 55 years.

Robert Pond, who 55 years ago watched the 1966 World Cup Final on black and white TV at a friend's house in Hellesdon, is expecting a tight game.

He said: "I think it will be a tough game and a good game to win.

"It would be the end of 55 years of frustration if we won it, I just hope for once that lady luck is on our side."

Tension hangs in the air at the Rose Tavern, where fans are taking their seats for England's first final in 55 years.

Elsewhere, Roland Holmes and Melanie Woolston were both backing England to win.

Mr Holmes said: "I reckon England will win with a narrow 1-0, it would mean the end of a decade of pain."

Roland Holmes (left) and Melanie Woolston (right) watch on in the Rose Tavern

Ms Woolston said: "I'm hoping for 2-1 to England, but I reckon it'll go to extra time though.

"It's my dad's 70th birthday so I'm hoping they do it for him, he doesn't like football though."

Nikki and John Easterbrook were watching with their daughter Grace and are planning to Facetime other members of their family in Philadelphia during the match.

John, Nikki and Grace Easterbrook await the Euro 2020 final in the Rose.

Mrs Easterbrook, who predicted a 3-0 win for England, said: "I've been following them throughout the tournament, it'll mean so much if they win it."

Becky Atkinson and Theo Oatley predicted a 4-2 and 1-0 win for England, saying they were hoping for a bank holiday if England won.

Becky Atkinson and Theo Oatley are backing England to win, and hoping for a bank holiday if they lift the trophy.

Ms Atkinson said: "I reckon it'll be 4-2 to England, but I'm not sure, we've never been in this position before."

Mr Oatley added: "I'm hoping for a bank holiday, but I'm just glad I don't have to work until 1pm tomorrow."







