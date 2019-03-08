Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Engineering works to impact train travel

PUBLISHED: 07:18 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 27 July 2019

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Planned engineering works will affect train travellers between Norwich and London on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

Because of the works Norwich to London Liverpool Street services will not call at Stratford.

And Greater Anglia said some trains would leave Liverpool Street earlier.

It follows days of problems on the railways at the network struggled to cope in high temperatures.

Most Read

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Teenage girls save drowning brothers from Norfolk Beauty spot

Victor O'Leary and Ryan Holmes were rescued from Horstead Mill by Jessica Burden,Tayla Walker, Casey Knights and Ellie Brind. Picture: Neil Perry

Team of 50 hunt for missing dogs amid heatwave

Tilly (left) and Tasha (right) went ran away from their owner at South Beach, Heacham. Photo: Jean Smith

Parents’ anger as son is refused place at his village school twice

Chrissy Mottershead with son Philip and daughter Olivia, from Hethersett. Chrissy and her husband Phil are trying to get their son a place at Hethersett Junior School. Picture: Phil Mottershead

Beaten and abused but ‘no justice’ for alleged victims of horror school

A photo provided of one of the pupils being hit by teacher Benny Joergensen. He said the photo was taken on a trip to India in the mid-1990s. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beaten and abused but ‘no justice’ for alleged victims of horror school

A photo provided of one of the pupils being hit by teacher Benny Joergensen. He said the photo was taken on a trip to India in the mid-1990s. Photo: Submitted

Teenage girls save drowning brothers from Norfolk Beauty spot

Victor O'Leary and Ryan Holmes were rescued from Horstead Mill by Jessica Burden,Tayla Walker, Casey Knights and Ellie Brind. Picture: Neil Perry

All the road closures today for Norwich Pride

Norwich Pride Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Absolutely terrifying’ - collapsed power cable burns through back garden

A power cable collaped in Roger and Beccy Fitches' garden in the village of Ridlington. Picture: Neil Perry

Norwich MP says ‘black members of the cabinet sold their souls’ to serve under Boris Johnson

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists