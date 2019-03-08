Engineering works to impact train travel

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Planned engineering works will affect train travellers between Norwich and London on Saturday.

Because of the works Norwich to London Liverpool Street services will not call at Stratford.

And Greater Anglia said some trains would leave Liverpool Street earlier.

It follows days of problems on the railways at the network struggled to cope in high temperatures.