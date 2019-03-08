Engineering works to impact train travel
PUBLISHED: 07:18 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 27 July 2019
ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434
Planned engineering works will affect train travellers between Norwich and London on Saturday.
You may also want to watch:
Because of the works Norwich to London Liverpool Street services will not call at Stratford.
And Greater Anglia said some trains would leave Liverpool Street earlier.
It follows days of problems on the railways at the network struggled to cope in high temperatures.