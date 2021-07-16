News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Artist's pain as 15 works are stolen from family graveyard

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:50 PM July 16, 2021   
Emma Blount with one of the glass bird paintings stolen from the churchyard at Cley.

An artist has been left devastated by the theft of 15 of her works from the churchyard where her grandparents are buried. 

Emma Blount, from Hunworth, said the glass paintings of birds had been mounted on stakes at Saint Margaret's Church in Cley as part of a Cley Contemporary Art Exhibition.

Ms Blount, 53, said one of the paintings went missing on Thursday, July 15, and she was told early today (Friday, July 16) that the rest had been taken. 

She described the theft as "tragedy" as the church has a particular significance because her family has longstanding connections there.

Ms Blount said: "I was really upset about it. It's such a shame that somebody has taken them and I just wonder what they are going to do with them.

"I grew up in Cley, and both of my grandparents are buried in that churchyard. My sisters were married there and I'm on the PCC, so it is really our family church and it feels like home. 

"It felt like a bit of a violation." 

Ms Blount said the paintings, which measure 15x10, were valued at £56 each, and with the stakes, were together valued at £865.

She said they were insured, and she knew she was taking a risk by leaving them unattached in the churchyard, but she was unable to fix them to anything because of church rules.

Ms Blount said some of the stolen paintings had already been bought. 

 She said: "I had already sold five of them, but I had taken photographs of them. I'm going to make replicas from the photos of each of them."

The artworks feature a range of birds, including a kingfisher, a blue tit, a pink-footed goose, a robin, a goldfinch and a nuthatch. 

Ms Blount said the thefts had been reported to the police. Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101. 

To see more photos of the artworks, visit emmablount.co.uk.

