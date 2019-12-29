'It was perfect' - newly engaged couple gush over Carrow Road proposal

Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily Anthony Archant

The woman who got engaged on the Carrow Road pitch in front of thousands of fans on Saturday has said the proposal was 'perfect'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily Anthony Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily Anthony

Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were featured on Sky Sports ahead of the match with Spurs kicking off.

The pair, who currently live in London, were at the game after visiting family for Christmas.

Miss Anthony, whose parents live in Attleborough, said: "It still hasn't sunk in, It's only when I see friends and family and they congratulate me that I remember it's real!

"I have watched back a video my sister took of the proposal and I can hear people saying 'no, don't do it!', I couldn't hear any of that while I was on the pitch."

She said yes! man proposes to girlfriend at Carrow Road. Picture: Michael MacNeill She said yes! man proposes to girlfriend at Carrow Road. Picture: Michael MacNeill

The couple, who both work in motor sport, had been together for three years before Mr Holloway popped the question.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Anthony said: "I suspected that something was going to happen because Joe had been different and very quiet on the days leading up to the proposal.

"We were in one of the boxes when somebody came up and asked if anybody wanted to have a pitch-side tour before the match.

Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily Anthony Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily Anthony

"Our family said that me and Joe should go and do it and I thought nothing of it. Next thing I knew Joe had been invited onto the pitch and was down on one knee."

Although public proposals are not everybody's cup of tea, Miss Anthony said: "It was the most incredible surreal experience and topped off with my friends and family being close by so I could go back and celebrate with them.

"He knows that I love the public proposals with flash mobs and things like that. It was just perfect."

With VAR being the main talking point after the match - as Pukki's strike was declared fractionally offside - people were keen to link the controversy to the proposal.

One commenter said: "If you actually take a look at VAR his knee doesn't touch the ground - VAR says engagements off.

However, Miss Anthony said: "Pukki was not offside, and Joe's knee was definitely on the floor so the engagement is on."