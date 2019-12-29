Search

Advanced search

'It was perfect' - newly engaged couple gush over Carrow Road proposal

PUBLISHED: 15:45 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 29 December 2019

Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily Anthony

Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily Anthony

Archant

The woman who got engaged on the Carrow Road pitch in front of thousands of fans on Saturday has said the proposal was 'perfect'.

Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily AnthonyEmily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily Anthony

Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were featured on Sky Sports ahead of the match with Spurs kicking off.

The pair, who currently live in London, were at the game after visiting family for Christmas.

Miss Anthony, whose parents live in Attleborough, said: "It still hasn't sunk in, It's only when I see friends and family and they congratulate me that I remember it's real!

"I have watched back a video my sister took of the proposal and I can hear people saying 'no, don't do it!', I couldn't hear any of that while I was on the pitch."

She said yes! man proposes to girlfriend at Carrow Road. Picture: Michael MacNeillShe said yes! man proposes to girlfriend at Carrow Road. Picture: Michael MacNeill

The couple, who both work in motor sport, had been together for three years before Mr Holloway popped the question.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Anthony said: "I suspected that something was going to happen because Joe had been different and very quiet on the days leading up to the proposal.

"We were in one of the boxes when somebody came up and asked if anybody wanted to have a pitch-side tour before the match.

Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily AnthonyEmily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily Anthony

"Our family said that me and Joe should go and do it and I thought nothing of it. Next thing I knew Joe had been invited onto the pitch and was down on one knee."

Although public proposals are not everybody's cup of tea, Miss Anthony said: "It was the most incredible surreal experience and topped off with my friends and family being close by so I could go back and celebrate with them.

"He knows that I love the public proposals with flash mobs and things like that. It was just perfect."

With VAR being the main talking point after the match - as Pukki's strike was declared fractionally offside - people were keen to link the controversy to the proposal.

One commenter said: "If you actually take a look at VAR his knee doesn't touch the ground - VAR says engagements off.

However, Miss Anthony said: "Pukki was not offside, and Joe's knee was definitely on the floor so the engagement is on."

Most Read

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

‘Why was it built like a racetrack?’ - The best reader letters about the NDR from 2019

It's been another year of frustration on the NDR for many drivers. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Fan taken to hospital after cardiac arrest during Norwich’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham

A medical emergency in the Jarrold stand during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Missing boy one of three arrested in drugs probe

Three people were arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying drugs. Picture: Ian Burt

Flying Scotsman to come to Norfolk in 2020

The Flying Scotsman is heading to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in 2020. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire.

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich person may have been one of quickest to return unwanted Christmas gift

A parcel return in Norwich at 7.43am on Christmas Day may have been one of the quickest unwanted present returns in the country. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Vrancic seeks solace in City’s positive point against Spurs as VAR debate rages

Mario Vrancic was able to enjoy his goal against Tottenham, before VAR robbed him of a wonderful assist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hundreds of Norwich City fans back call for VAR to be scrapped after Pukki ‘goal’ ruled out

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores but the

‘It was perfect’ - newly engaged couple gush over Carrow Road proposal

Emily Anthony, 26 and Joe Holloway, 32, were features on Sky Sports ahead of kick off at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Emily Anthony
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists