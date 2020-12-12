Emergency services help vulnerable person on A146 at Beccles
Published: 6:49 AM December 12, 2020
- Credit: Lowestoft Police
Police have thanked drivers for their patience after an incident involving a vulnerable person.
Emergency services were called to the A146 at Beccles at just after 6pm on Friday (December 11).
Lowestoft police's safer neighbourhood team, East of England Ambulance Service, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance went to the scene.
Police tweeted that the emergency services had assisted a vulnerable person.
They said: "Our thanks to all of those using the A146 for their patience whilst the incident was resolved."