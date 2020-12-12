News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Emergency services help vulnerable person on A146 at Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:49 AM December 12, 2020   
Emergency services on the A146 at Beccles

Emergency services thanked drivers for their patience as they dealt with an incident on the A146 at Beccles. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Police have thanked drivers for their patience after an incident involving a vulnerable person.

Emergency services were called to the A146 at Beccles at just after 6pm on Friday (December 11).

Lowestoft police's safer neighbourhood team, East of England Ambulance Service, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance went to the scene.

Police tweeted that the emergency services had assisted a vulnerable person.

They said: "Our thanks to all of those using the A146 for their patience whilst the incident was resolved."

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Football stadium will be demolished to make way for houses

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Criminal investigation into 'sickening' smell at Norfolk chicken factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon