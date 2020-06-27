Search

Emergency services called to river at King’s Lynn over safety concern

PUBLISHED: 07:01 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:01 27 June 2020

Hunstanton Coastguard team were among the emergency services called to King's Lynn. Photo: Hunstanton Coastguard

Emergency services, including police, firefighters, coastguard and lifeboat crews, were called out to help a person who was in distress.

The services, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, were called to the River Ouse at King’s Lynn at just before 8pm on Friday night due to concerns about a person’s safety.

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team posted on Facebook: “Paged by Humber along with Sutton Bridge Coastguard Rescue Team to a multi-agency incident in King’s Lynn.

“Teams provided safety cover for the other agencies involved within the incident.

“After some time, incident was resolved and all assets were stood down. Team returned to station to wash down all equipment used.”

