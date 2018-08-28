Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 17:03 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 06 January 2019
Archant
Emergency services were called to a car crash this afternoon.
Police, fire and ambulance services were called shortly before 3.30pm today (Sunday, January 6) to the two-vehicle crash on Gayton Road in Grimston.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews provided scene safety and gave assistance to the ambulance service.
Updates to follow.
Comments have been disabled on this article.