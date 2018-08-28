Search

Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 17:03 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 06 January 2019

A crash has occured on Gayton Road in Grimston. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

Emergency services were called to a car crash this afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called shortly before 3.30pm today (Sunday, January 6) to the two-vehicle crash on Gayton Road in Grimston.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews provided scene safety and gave assistance to the ambulance service.

Updates to follow.

