One person freed from a vehicle following collision on B1145
PUBLISHED: 17:23 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 26 January 2020
Archant
One person has been freed from a vehicle following a collision in mid-Norfolk.
Emergency services were called to the B1145 at Brisley near Dereham at 4.11pm on Sunday, January 26, following reports of a collision involving one vehicle.
Two fire crews, one from Fakenham and a second from Dereham attended the scene.
Firefighters helped free one casualty from the vehicle and into the care of the ambulance service.
Police also attended the incident.