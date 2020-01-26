Search

One person freed from a vehicle following collision on B1145

PUBLISHED: 17:23 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 26 January 2020

Firecrews were called to a RTC near Brisley on Sunday afternoon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firecrews were called to a RTC near Brisley on Sunday afternoon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One person has been freed from a vehicle following a collision in mid-Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to the B1145 at Brisley near Dereham at 4.11pm on Sunday, January 26, following reports of a collision involving one vehicle.

Two fire crews, one from Fakenham and a second from Dereham attended the scene.

Firefighters helped free one casualty from the vehicle and into the care of the ambulance service.

Police also attended the incident.

