One person freed from a vehicle following collision on B1145

Firecrews were called to a RTC near Brisley on Sunday afternoon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

One person has been freed from a vehicle following a collision in mid-Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the B1145 at Brisley near Dereham at 4.11pm on Sunday, January 26, following reports of a collision involving one vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Two fire crews, one from Fakenham and a second from Dereham attended the scene.

Firefighters helped free one casualty from the vehicle and into the care of the ambulance service.

Police also attended the incident.