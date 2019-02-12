Air ambulance called to crash near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 13:06 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 23 February 2019
Archant
Emergency services have attended a car crash in a Horsham St Faith.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of an incident involving one vehicle in Church Street at round 11.39 this morning, Saturday February 23.
Two crews, one from Sprowston and a second from Earlham attended the scene to make the vehicle and the road area safe.
The police and the air ambulance were also called to the incident.
Both fire crews has left the scene by 12.15pm.
